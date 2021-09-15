Great-West Large Cap Value Fund Buys Anthem Inc, Southern Co, Sempra Energy, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Cigna Corp

- New Purchases: RDSA, TMO, ORLY, ORCL, HBAN, UNH, CAH, D, CNC, SIE, CONE, AIR, OGN,
- Added Positions: ANTM, SO, SRE, SAN, DHR, REGN, ABBV, CTXS, WFC, QCOM, MSFT, EQH, GE, BAC, CMCSA, KMB, AIG, CVS, UPS, MRK, GS, JNJ, TJX, WMT, AZN, C, JPM, HIG, LUV, LVS, TTE, LHX, MDT, MET, TXN, TSN, L, MMM, CAG, COP, XOM, NOC, CHTR, GM, CFG, CF, FIS, EOG, NEE, IP, NRG, PFE, TGT, ZBH, AGO, BK, BA, LLY, EXC, WELL, PG, UNP, URI, VLO, CRG, NXPI, GLPI, BJ, DOW, ATVI, AEE, AEP, AMT, BXP, ETN, EQR, PEP, PHM, SRCL, RTX, TRP, VOW3, HLT, CB, T, MO, BIIB, COF, KO, EPD, FITB, HON, RDN, DIS, TMUS, CS, AKZA, KDP, NLSN, APO, FBHS, ARMK, FOX, CTVA, VNT, DHR, KEY, KSS, MMC, RYN, SNY, BDX, EIX, ETR, FLS, GILD, MAT, OXY, PCAR, SHW, WY, GSK, HAL,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, CI, SCHW, FCX, DD, TTE, CAT, AMAT, STT, JCI, MS, NI, NWSA, TRGP, HES, RJF, CVX, PM, ALK, SNA, BDX,
- Sold Out: AMGN, HD, BAX, BP., ALB, EMR, SLG, WLTW, ENB, GSK, MGA, VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,452 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 206,993 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 214,495 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 741,679 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 622,072 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02%
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.094000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 469,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $562.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 109,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 403,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 126.55%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 73,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southern Co by 424.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 280,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 720.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SAN)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $86.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 113,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 711.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $325.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $652.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP.)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $2.9 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.1.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 61.89%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 133,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 66.38%. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 16,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 61.51%. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 51,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 373,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $70.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 91,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 51.85%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 9,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.
