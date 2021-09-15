Great-West Large Cap Value Fund Buys Anthem Inc, Southern Co, Sempra Energy, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: RDSA, TMO, ORLY, ORCL, HBAN, UNH, CAH, D, CNC, SIE, CONE, AIR, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anthem Inc, Southern Co, Sempra Energy, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Cigna Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great-West Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Great-West Large Cap Value Fund owns 169 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,452 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 206,993 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 214,495 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 741,679 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 622,072 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02%

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.094000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 469,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $562.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 109,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $600.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 403,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 126.55%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 73,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southern Co by 424.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 280,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 720.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $86.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 113,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 711.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $325.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $652.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $2.9 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.1.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 61.89%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 133,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 66.38%. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 16,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 61.51%. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 51,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 373,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $70.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 91,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-West Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 51.85%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Great-West Large Cap Value Fund still held 9,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.