Private Capital Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

DFUS, JMST, SUSL, AGG, TIGO, ADBE, IBM, QUAL, VO, VGSH, IQLT, ITOT, XLF, Added Positions: IEFA, VONE, VTV, VB, IBTX, AAPL, AMZN, V, VTI, SUB, XOM, QQQ, SCHF, HD, SCHV, MSFT, ESGD, TSLA, VEA, IEMG, VYM, LMT, IUSB, VNQ, JNJ, FB, PEP, VWO, IWF, VCSH, INTC, VZ, DVY, DIS, SBUX, RIG, C, CSCO, QCOM, PG, KO, JPM, ESML, IWM, WFC, YUM, XLK, SCHD, PFE, MA, IWP, CMCSA, AMGN, GOOGL, GOOG, ARKK, VIG, TGT, LUV, VUG,

OPCH, PPBI, NOBL, SPHQ, IWV, SCHX, SCHA, ABBV, SCHP, DELL, SCHM, SCHG, IVE, WM, JPST, EEM, IVV, RWO, SCHB, JKD, GIS, CRM, VEU, EFAV, MUB, XEL, FNDE, MELI, IWD, CVX, Sold Out: IGSB, FUTU, WBA, MRK, UNP, NEAR, DECK, PYPL, AMLP, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Independent Bank Group Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Futu Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Private Capital Management Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,622 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 165,695 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 89,076 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.11% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 140,027 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 261,502 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 125,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 127,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05. The stock is now traded at around $202.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 89,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.11 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 68,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.