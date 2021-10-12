Logo
Private Capital Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Independent Bank Group Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Futu Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Private Capital Management Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,622 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 165,695 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 89,076 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.11%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 140,027 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 261,502 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 125,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 127,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05. The stock is now traded at around $202.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 89,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.11 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 68,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
