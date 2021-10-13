Logo
GFG Capital, LLC Buys KLA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GFG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KLA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Electronic Arts Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, GFG Capital, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfg+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFG Capital, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 279,140 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 549,409 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,516 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,390 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
  5. Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) - 203,501 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $320.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $128.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 34,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $246.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 203,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $167.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 73,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 159,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 392.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $173.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $30.18.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFG Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. GFG Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GFG Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GFG Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GFG Capital, LLC keeps buying
