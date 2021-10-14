SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: SNOW, MUB, SUB, IEUR, SAP, VTEB, VIAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Citizens Financial Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Editas Medicine Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,330 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,736 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,720 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,963 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 107,564 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.