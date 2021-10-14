SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: SNOW, MUB, SUB, IEUR, SAP, VTEB, VIAC,
- Added Positions: IJH, CFG, INTC, SPY, IJR, NEM, CVX, FDX, ZBH, IEFA, APD, TER, XOM, IEMG, SCHD, JNJ, FB, KMB, SHY, KO, MTB, MDLZ, BA, REGN, SCHB, SCHG, ADI, TSM, USB, SIL, SLB, DFS,
- Reduced Positions: FANG, FATE, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, TGT, AMGN, JPM, GLD, PPG, GOOGL, ABT, D, T, VO, VRTX, NVTA, NKE, RTX, PG, GD, NSC, PPL, NVDA, ORCL, DIS, AMAT, UNH, UPS, CMCSA, QCOM, VMC, VZ, UL, UBER, TFC, SYK, SCHM, TT, SHW, HD, MS, SO, TXN, GM, ABBV, MO, BLK, CAT, EW, EMR, GIS, GS, IBM, NVS, NAK, LOW, LITE, PGR, ACN, VFC, ADP, MRNA, BP, AVGO, BF.B, MBB, C, RDS.A, QQQ, SCHX, SBUX, ITW, LHX,
- Sold Out: BABA, EDIT, OLLI, SCHA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,330 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,736 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,720 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,963 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 107,564 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
