Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Citizens Financial Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, sells Diamondback Energy Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Editas Medicine Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sevenbridge+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,330 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,736 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,720 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,963 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 107,564 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC.

Author's Avatar

insider