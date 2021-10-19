Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MS

- New Purchases: SPMO, SMMV, GAA, FFTG, DGRE, TCTL, XLSR, NOW, DT, SMAR, CRM, GMOM, CHTR, FYC, SHOP, SQ, ROKU, SPVU, FFHG, NTSX, DFAC, CATH, GVAL, GAL, IBCP, JKL, QWLD, FSK, IRBO, IMOM, QMOM, SPLB, SPMB, TOKE, XSMO, COIN, MLM, REGN, VPU, VOX, VIS, VFH, VDE, VDC, VCR, VAW, TLRY, TLRY, TMF, NTLA, MNMD, FSTA, OGN, ACWF, ARKF, BTEC, BUZZ, OUSM, COMT, KOIN, DBP, DRIV, EET, HDRO, EMGF,
- Added Positions: SPTM, QQQ, MTUM, DGRO, MELI, V, MA, FB, AAPL, GOOG, PYPL, AMZN, VXUS, VTI, IQLT, VEU, ACWV, XSOE, SSO, IMTM, VIGI, VBK, EFG, VNQ, VGK, IWM, DLTR, AOK, AOR, SPY, BRK.B, IHI, UNH, SPSM, SPDW, SYLD, KKR, SCHW, DBC, DUK, GM, VOE, F, PSX, PEP, RODM, SPMD, SPEM, QS, CCL, LGLV, IVV, KHC, SPOK, GWX, RIDE, ARKK, AOA,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, VOO, EEM, KRNT, FATE, ARGX, WDAY, SNOW, NFLX, ISRG, GSP, CCD, PGX, TRMB, GLDM, GLD, WMT, SE, FYX, FVC, USFD, IOO, AOM, AMC, SPXL, TECL, UWM, VTV,
- Sold Out: CONN, TMST, ABTX, MOV, CPF, KOP, ZEUS, UFI, LUMN, GD, GE, DRN, SPSB, VFC, CMCSA, SPIP, MBG, FTCS, SEDG, KBE, TQQQ, UGA, FAS, LAZR, AMD, AAL, CMI, JBHT, FNF,
For the details of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 869,618 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.41%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,158 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.17%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,034 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 121,503 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 34,383 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $61.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 57,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.086800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.76 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $31.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 56,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF (FFTG)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.934800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (TCTL)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.36 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.84%. The holding were 869,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 305.23%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 6766.67%. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1604.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $233.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 882.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $361.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.406100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Conn's Inc (CONN)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $23.8.Sold Out: TimkenSteel Corp (TMST)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The sale prices were between $12 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $13.69.Sold Out: Movado Group Inc (MOV)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.1 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $31.97.Sold Out: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $34.57 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.45 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $25.07.Sold Out: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $31.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC.
