E&G Advisors, LP Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWF, VIG, AGG, SPY, TLT, GOOGL, TIP, VTV, SPAB, AAPL, LQD, AMZN, JPM, SPLG, VGT, HYG, VWO, MSFT, VBR, SHY, GLD, VGK, RSP, QQQ, SPHB, C, EWJ, FB, STWD, LRCX, VEA, SPYG, GS, DAL, UNH, HYI, BRK.B, BX, GSLC, FDN, GOOG, HD, XLK, V, BIT, CMCSA, BAC, JPC, XLF, DSL, GM, VOO, NEE, GILD, LOW, IVV, PCI, IWM, SPYV, PFE, JNJ, JPI, GDX, MRK, EPD, RA, T, EMR, XLE, OIH, VZ, CSCO, IWN, JNK, XOM, NVDA, SPDW, XLY, AVGO, NUE, AMAT, EEM, PM, PRU, SPEM, DE, MS, CWB, TXN, TGT, BLK, MUI, CVX, KLAC, LMT, MA, PXD, CAT, INTC, PFF, SLV, USMV, PG, TMO, CBH, AMGN, FDX, IBM, LLY, CHI, UPS, WMT, LYB, DIS, DFS, DUK, EFL, KKR, NEM, NSL, QCOM, SPSM, VNQ, NCV, NVS, PNC, RTX, AGNC, GXO, HUM, IWR, LHX, XNTK, XLV, VLO, XPO, MO, CVS, CG, SNY, ABBV, BABA, CI, STZ, D, ET, XLI, VIAC, ATVI, ARDC, BTZ, BMY, COF, HSY, MCD, PYPL, RDN, XME, UAL, WFC, F, IBDQ, NKE, ORCL, XLB, SWK, STT, UNP, SMH, EPS, AEP, AVB, CMI, EOG, ETR, IRM, EDD, MSI, OXY, DFJ, ACN, CB, BXMT, CLF, CCI, RWL, SLB, APD, AXP, KO, EMN, HON, IEF, NTR, PSX, PNW, ROP, LUV, X, VOD, RE, COST, DMLP, NRO, SDS,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 165,383 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 272,502 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 195,120 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,393 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 56,257 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.29%. The holding were 165,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.35%. The holding were 272,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 195,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 20,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 56,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.
