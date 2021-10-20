E&G Advisors, LP Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q3, E&G Advisors, LP owns 206 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 165,383 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 272,502 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 195,120 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,393 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 56,257 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.29%. The holding were 165,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.35%. The holding were 272,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 195,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 20,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 56,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.