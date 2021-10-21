Cardinal Capital Management Buys Heartland Express Inc, iRobot Corp, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Sells Grifols SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Phibro Animal Health Corp

- New Purchases: HTLD, IRBT, GINN, HLLY, COIN, OGN,
- Added Positions: VMW, TTE, JAZZ, SILC, PSX, NTGR, MNRO, KE, ALC, HCSG, HAE, OZK, INGN, GNTX, FNB, CMP, CHKP, SWM, SAM, TMP, UNB, UTHR, AGX,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, DLTR, GRFS, PAHC, GSK, MSFT, LLY, HMC, WOR, IDCC, LOW, JNJ, DE, GOOGL, XOM, PEP, AAPL, MKC, LH, A, TROW, SBUX, PG, JPM, ADP, ECL, COST, KO, IT, IBM, WMT, EMR, FDX, MDT, ITW, MRK, GOOG, MKTAY, REGN, RY, HAS, BDX, DD, DOW, CTVA,
- Sold Out: UNP,
For the details of Cardinal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,934 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,756 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,273 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 22,040 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 40,621 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Heartland Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $92.01, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Holley Inc (HLLY)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Holley Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $300.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 964 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Cardinal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment