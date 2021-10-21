Cardinal Capital Management Buys Heartland Express Inc, iRobot Corp, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Sells Grifols SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Phibro Animal Health Corp

New Purchases: HTLD, IRBT, GINN, HLLY, COIN, OGN,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Heartland Express Inc, iRobot Corp, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Holley Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Grifols SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Phibro Animal Health Corp, Union Pacific Corp, InterDigital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Cardinal Capital Management owns 143 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,934 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,756 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,273 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 22,040 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 40,621 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Heartland Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $92.01, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Holley Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $300.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.