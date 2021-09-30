Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , Perrigo Co PLC

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, BBWI, TECH, CDAY, BRO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells , , Perrigo Co PLC, Everest Re Group, NOV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund owns 506 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,898 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,289 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,107 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 22,626 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,858 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $466.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Franklin S&P 500 Index Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.