Murphy Capital Management Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF,

New Purchases: TMO, SCHX, FDS, FMC, ES, ANTM, CMG, BR, ITOT, QUAL,

TMO, SCHX, FDS, FMC, ES, ANTM, CMG, BR, ITOT, QUAL, Added Positions: ISRG, NVDA, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLE, CP, NFLX, UNH, AMAT, VOX, VOO, IVV, TSLA, JNJ, BAC, BLK, BX, PFE, PYPL, IEFA, MA, SMH, DE, VUG, CVX, XLRE, AMGN, VV, GS, VO, SPTM, IYE,

ISRG, NVDA, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLE, CP, NFLX, UNH, AMAT, VOX, VOO, IVV, TSLA, JNJ, BAC, BLK, BX, PFE, PYPL, IEFA, MA, SMH, DE, VUG, CVX, XLRE, AMGN, VV, GS, VO, SPTM, IYE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, FDN, IEMG, DIS, BMY, CMCSA, MO, FB, D, BRK.B, BA, BBH, KO, PLTR, ED, AWK, DUK, VZ, RTX, IBM, INTC, LMT, AEP, MMM, ICLN, CSX, EFA, UL, EEM, XBI, NSRGY, PSL, PEG, ROK, CRM, SO, FIW, IVW, XLU, IHI, IHE, IBB, PM, CSCO, LLY, XOM, GD, AIG, DD, CMI, KMB, TT, AFL, C, ABT, CL, CVS, CLX, BAX, ADP, ABBV, WTRG, AMT, APD, IWM, IYM, IYT, MOO, QSY, VIG, CB, HSY, MDLZ, IP, MMP, MDT, MSEX, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PPG, PRU, COP, EMR, UGI, EW, DRE, DEO, DHR, ALLE, IR, DOW,

AAPL, T, FDN, IEMG, DIS, BMY, CMCSA, MO, FB, D, BRK.B, BA, BBH, KO, PLTR, ED, AWK, DUK, VZ, RTX, IBM, INTC, LMT, AEP, MMM, ICLN, CSX, EFA, UL, EEM, XBI, NSRGY, PSL, PEG, ROK, CRM, SO, FIW, IVW, XLU, IHI, IHE, IBB, PM, CSCO, LLY, XOM, GD, AIG, DD, CMI, KMB, TT, AFL, C, ABT, CL, CVS, CLX, BAX, ADP, ABBV, WTRG, AMT, APD, IWM, IYM, IYT, MOO, QSY, VIG, CB, HSY, MDLZ, IP, MMP, MDT, MSEX, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PPG, PRU, COP, EMR, UGI, EW, DRE, DEO, DHR, ALLE, IR, DOW, Sold Out: KSU, SCHWPD.PFD, IGF, SLVM,

Gladstone, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Netflix Inc, sells AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, , Charles Schwab Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $927 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 437,162 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,234 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,186 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,050 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 170,159 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $617.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1525.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $529.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $422.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $376.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $297.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $25.92, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.