Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Sprinklr Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells DocuSign Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprinklr Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells DocuSign Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,611 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 115,297 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 390,211 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,532 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,546 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 390,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $291.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 111.05%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.