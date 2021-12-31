Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Sprinklr Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells DocuSign Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

- New Purchases: CXM, IUSV, ACBI, EEM, VUG, NVO, UNH, EFAV,
- Added Positions: SCHV, SCHG, SCHX, SCHA, IWN, IVV, SPY, VEEV, BA, ILMN, TGT, GOOG, SO, DGRO, VXUS, DIS, COST,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, BABA, HD, NVS, ABT, AIG, BAC, IWR, AMZN, MSFT, MDT, PYPL, FB, PG, JNJ, VYM, BRK.B, TFC, PFE, INTC, CVX, ADBE, CSCO, CMCSA, RWR, ORCL, DE, ADSK, ROKU, MS, SLB, IWF, RSP, UPS, RTX, VTV, HUBS, CRM, PM, REGN, MRK, JPM, MNST, VOO, CB, WDAY, ABBV, EXPD, BCE, AVGO, YUM, VRTX, SBUX, SEIC, QCOM, COP, LOW, JCI, FDS, NEE, XOM, LLY,
- Sold Out: DOCU, T, IBDM, UPST, GPN, VZ, C, SCHW, MDLZ, GM, PEP, BKNG, CAT,
For the details of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paces+ferry+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,611 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 115,297 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
- Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 390,211 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,532 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,546 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 390,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $291.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 111.05%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying