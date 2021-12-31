Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 3M Co

- New Purchases: OTIS, MS, WTW, AUPH, ABBV, EPAM, AMBA, TWOU, BLD, OLO, AMAT, ESTC, TENB, LITE, AXON, ZD, FDS, KRNT, ZUO, SONO, MSP, EXPO,
- Added Positions: PYPL, DOCU, ILMN, V, NVR, GOOGL, AMT, ADSK, ISRG, IQV, EQIX, ECL, SPOT, VRSN, BFAM, PANW, ANSS, SCHW, NDAQ, WCN, PTC, FRC, CME, FB, DHR, ALC, ADBE, AAPL, SYK, CRM, SPLK, QGEN, ROP, AXP, CYBR, SHOP, FTNT, UPST, DIS, BKI, GOOG, BMI, AMZN, DDOG, DT, ETSY, TMUS, AQUA, CLVT, WMS, MSFT, NVST, BOX, BSY, AVLR, FTV, SE, HHR, SMAR, AMD, VRNS, AJG, JPM, SPSC, FLEX, LULU, MA, XPO, EPD, SLAB, CRWD, PDD, NET, LIVN, LMND, ASAN, ITUB, IAS, HDB, POWI, WK, TREX, UAA, GOOS, MELI, TDOC, ACHC, ZEN,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, TMO, CDNS, BIPC, TWLO, BABA, HZNP, NVDA, NTST, PEGA, IS, COST, PFE, SIVB, MSI, BAM, UPWK, TSM, EL, CALX, LRCX, CMCSA, TW, LXFR, RNG, NEE, HON, PGR, IBN, MDLZ, NFLX, FERG, UI, SQM, GLOB, RPD, DD, YUMC, BCO, GSHD, VALE,
- Sold Out: MRNA, MMM, MBT, LPSN, BMBL, CRNC, SCI, RRX, SSD, SWK, TJX, TGT, TXN, AUB, WMT, XLNX, TX, BR, AVGO, CSOD, LW, PAGS, TCOM, ABT, AIG, ADP, TFC, BLK, BMY, CMS, CX, ROK, FITB, HD, MMC, MRK, MSA, NATI, PEP, RPM, DOW,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 172,802 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,716,500 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 490,914 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,614,300 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.73%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,010,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $83.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 446,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $460.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 81.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,614,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 111.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,416,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 42.06%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $347.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 656,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5191.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $219.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 279,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 93,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.68.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.
