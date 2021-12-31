Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CMG, FDX, AMT, SCCO, NSC,
- Added Positions: IQLT, DIS, ATVI, AMZN, CRM, DE, LMT, COF, ADBE, RTX, NVDA, CAT, BMY, KO, CVX, JPM, REGN, MMM, TGT, QCOM, IGSB, AMAT, BAC, GOOGL, MCD, MDT, DD, TJX, AMGN, VZ, WMT, XLI, BRK.B, LIN, V, NKE, XLE, ABBV, CMCSA, PFFD, XLC, EEMV, IVV, XLRE, DRI, ABT, TFC, CMI, TROW, HUM, JNJ, MRK, SBUX, SYK, DES, DON, NUE, SWKS, MGV, ED, VTWO, COP, CPB, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: T, VNQ, PEP, AAPL, XLV, FB, INTC, XLK, XLY, LOW, IBM, KMB, UPS, ETN, LLY, SPY, GOOG, GE, WBA, DUK, TMO, HD, XLF, CSCO, MAS, XLU, PFE, MO, PFG, STT, PM, XLB, BHLB, INTU, CTSH, COST, EMR, EXC, GILD, NEE, WSM, AMP, CHKP, CTXS, VO, D, EFA, XOM, NGG, VFC, GS, UL, HPQ, IP, TRV, SO, PRU, SPGI, MCHP, NVS,
- Sold Out: VOD, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,172 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,771 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 732,486 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,014 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 85,726 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1362.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $238.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $268.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 75.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $375.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
