Capital Advisors Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Accenture PLC, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Eaton Corp PLC, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advisors Inc owns 247 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,771,123 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 387,943 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,408 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 3,823,564 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 1,964,372 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $464.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.359000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 743.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 660,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 451,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $212.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 206,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 156,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 668,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.



