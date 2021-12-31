Capital Advisors Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: GNRC, MDY, JKE, GIGB, EFA, CMBS, XLF, VTV, TPYP, SCHP, SCHA, JMBS, IWM, GSLC, ESGU, CTRA, BITQ, FANG, UPS, QCOM, NVS, NOC, NKE, MCK, EXC, EOG, BITF, SNMP,

GNRC, MDY, JKE, GIGB, EFA, CMBS, XLF, VTV, TPYP, SCHP, SCHA, JMBS, IWM, GSLC, ESGU, CTRA, BITQ, FANG, UPS, QCOM, NVS, NOC, NKE, MCK, EXC, EOG, BITF, SNMP, Added Positions: XOM, CVX, PXD, ACN, FCX, LMT, BRK.B, D, MSFT, SCCO, LEG, NTLA, AMZN, GOOG, IBDR, TOTL, CRSP, GIS, HON, PG, IVW, VNQ, AAPL, JPM, MSM, SPG, SO, GM, IJR, MBB, SPY, SRLN, ARCC, KO, FITB, IPG, PFE, SYK, UL, UNH, AMAT, BCE, BLK, DVN, ISRG, KR, RIO, TXN, VZ, WSO, WMB, CIM, AVGO, DG, ARES, BEPC, IBDQ, SCHC, SPHY, VYM, C, EMR, JNJ, MRK, PAYX, V, AGNC, NXPI, SE, BEAM, IBDO, IBDP, IBDS, IVV, RSP, RWR, SCHB, SCHF, SCHX, VB, VWO, MMM, ADBE, ADP, BP, CVS, CAT, SCHW, CL, CMCSA, COP, COST, DUK, GOOGL, HP, INTC, KMB, LOW, OKE, ROK, VLO, ET, CLR, PM, TSLA, FB, TWTR, BTCM, TWLO, BTBT, BND, BSV, SCHG, VCR, VEA, VGT, VOO, VTI,

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Accenture PLC, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Eaton Corp PLC, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advisors Inc owns 247 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,771,123 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 387,943 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,408 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 3,823,564 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 1,964,372 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $464.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.359000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 743.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 660,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 451,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $212.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 206,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 156,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 668,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.