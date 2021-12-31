Platform Technology Partners Buys Telesat Corp, Exelon Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TSAT, EXC, CP, XLE, JSCP, MRVL, SNOW, ISRG, CQQQ, F, LMT, ZBRA, VB, VO, PBI, BKTI, WYY, OUST, EMAN, BBIG,
- Added Positions: DLN, AMZN, SCHD, NVDA, MGK, TSLA, PYPL, V, FTSL, PLBY, AMGN, EVLV, PHAS, ATER, CRM, DIS, ABBV, BNGO, CB, VOO, CL, SPGI, CAT, BRK.B, INOD, GS, HON, XM, DUK, EPD, CLX, MDT, CPRI, KMB, UNH, TGT, SWK, ADBE, MMM, NNDM, COF, AEP, NUSI, XCUR, SURF, EXPE, CELP, UPS, NLOK, ROK, PNC,
- Reduced Positions: DRVN, NVO, AAPL, WRAP, IYR, LSST, VIAC, ET, PENN, MSOS, STZ, BRW, EMO, HYFM, PAGP, PLTR, SNPX, NKE, KMF, SRCL, WOOF, CHWY, IFF, ISBC, BLDE, WMB, CUEN, MOGU, MHN, BX, XSPA, NOK, GLD, BMY, BIIB, T, CRBP, YUMC, TWTR, ZTS, NCLH, VNQ, DDOG, MNMD, APTV, ABNB, SAVE, GSAT, AKAM, AXP, AMT, BKH, CVS, D, LLY, XOM, FE, MDLZ, ORCL, BUD, MA, KYN, TXMD, OPK, VRTX, ED, C, KO, CMCSA, BKNG, SO, EXAS, MTNB, BABA, IBM, STL, GMDA,
- Sold Out: APO, LORL, KSU, SEAS, DKNG, DVN, DISH, SBNY, EEM, SNAP, TMUS, ROKU, IWR, SQ, KMI, CHTR, CRMT, APLE, MLCO, ENLC, PTPI, MMAT, HIVE, ZKIN, VYNE, TLSA, ABEO, SNDL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,608 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,144 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,568 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,982 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 71,893 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 54,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP)
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $49.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $5.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innodata Inc (INOD)
Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Innodata Inc by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $8.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: (KSU)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.
