Platform Technology Partners Buys Telesat Corp, Exelon Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Telesat Corp, Exelon Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, , SeaWorld Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platform Technology Partners. As of 2021Q4, Platform Technology Partners owns 228 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,608 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,144 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,568 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,982 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 71,893 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 54,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $49.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $5.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Innodata Inc by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $8.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.