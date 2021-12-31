First Personal Financial Services Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Newmont Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: HON, PPG, GD, PCH, EIX, IFF, AMT, CSQ, LGI, HBI, BTZ, NIE, SCD, DAL, EDD, TGH, AVGO, FIW, PSF, DPG, PSX, PDI, COTY, KODK, CTLT, CFG, TRTN, MRNA, CHWY, MRVI, KD, FDN, AFL, GIS, ADI, AZN, BBY, OPCH, BWA, CMS, CDNS, CCI, DXCM, DLR, ENB, FAST, MSD, HPQ, HD, MCHP, NYCB, NKE, NSC, RF, SON, SO, WTS, XLNX, ECF,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Newmont Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Eli Lilly and Co, CSX Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2021Q4, First Personal Financial Services owns 357 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,816 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,793 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 33,366 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,871 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,727 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $246.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 84.67%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 121.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 157.78%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 65,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.