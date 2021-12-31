ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Unilever PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells SK Telecom Co, ServiceNow Inc, Masco Corp

- New Purchases: VEEV, FRSH, FRSH, BMY, EMR, BRK.B, GWRE, LULU, HON, MELI, AAPL, D, DIS, MDLZ, ROP, KDP, TSLA, NVDA, GOOGL, ADBE, CSCO, NFLX, COST, AVGO, PEP, PYPL, INTU, QCOM, TXN, AMD, CHTR, SBUX, AMGN, ISRG, AMAT, TMUS, ADP, MRNA, BKNG, ADI, CSX, MU, REGN, FTNT, LCID, ATVI, ABNB, SNPS, VRTX, XLNX, JD, PANW, ILMN, DXCM, CDNS, ADSK, FISV, MNST, IDXX, MAR, ASML, ALGN, MRVL, KHC, SPLK, CTAS, BIDU, AEP, DDOG, CRWD, OKTA, ZM, ZS, VRSK, DOCU, ANSS, PDD, WBA, PCAR, ROST, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, ORLY, NTES, VRSN, CPRT, XEL, EBAY, MTCH, FAST, EXC, EA, PAYX, DLTR, PTON,
- Added Positions: UL, CTSH, VOD, VZ, FB, BUD, AMZN, CMCSA, EFX, CPB, SAP, GOOG, MO, MSFT, WU, MUFG, RTX, CRM, BIIB, STZ, BAC, PM, LRCX, CHRW, MCHP, KLAC, BA, PII, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: COP, KO, WDAY, INTC, AZPN, TYL,
- Sold Out: SKM, NOW, MAS, PFE, CERN, MCD, GD, HMC, TMO, ICE, NOC,
For the details of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icici+prudential+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 6,921,442 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.27%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,556,460 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.01%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 1,480,856 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.65%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 635,317 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.19%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 525,210 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 300,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 124,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 64,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 1,480,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 635,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 6,921,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,556,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 270.19%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.153500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 68,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 144.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 213,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.
