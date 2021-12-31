ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Unilever PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells SK Telecom Co, ServiceNow Inc, Masco Corp

New Purchases: VEEV, FRSH, FRSH, BMY, EMR, BRK.B, GWRE, LULU, HON, MELI, AAPL, D, DIS, MDLZ, ROP, KDP, TSLA, NVDA, GOOGL, ADBE, CSCO, NFLX, COST, AVGO, PEP, PYPL, INTU, QCOM, TXN, AMD, CHTR, SBUX, AMGN, ISRG, AMAT, TMUS, ADP, MRNA, BKNG, ADI, CSX, MU, REGN, FTNT, LCID, ATVI, ABNB, SNPS, VRTX, XLNX, JD, PANW, ILMN, DXCM, CDNS, ADSK, FISV, MNST, IDXX, MAR, ASML, ALGN, MRVL, KHC, SPLK, CTAS, BIDU, AEP, DDOG, CRWD, OKTA, ZM, ZS, VRSK, DOCU, ANSS, PDD, WBA, PCAR, ROST, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, ORLY, NTES, VRSN, CPRT, XEL, EBAY, MTCH, FAST, EXC, EA, PAYX, DLTR, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unilever PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells SK Telecom Co, ServiceNow Inc, Masco Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owns 142 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 6,921,442 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.27% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,556,460 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.01% Unilever PLC (UL) - 1,480,856 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.65% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 635,317 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.19% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 525,210 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 300,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 124,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 64,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 1,480,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 635,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 6,921,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,556,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 270.19%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.153500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 68,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 144.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 213,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.