Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys GreenSky Inc, Welbilt Inc, Sterling Bancorp, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: GSKY, ANAT, TACO, RBNC, ESBK, IT, FIVN, CONE, TEAM, LLY, RBLX, DASH, VG, RGEN, ARNA,
- Added Positions: WBT, STL, FMBI, HBMD, BMTC, MSFT, ABNB, NFLX, BA, TJX, MA, TDG, LULU, ILMN, CMG,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, CRM, WTW, HUM, AJRD, NKE, FB, AAPL, GOOG, BAC, SHOP, PCAR, GLD, DIS, ISRG, GS, DXCM, SPR, BKI, BFLY,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, NUAN, CLDR, CAI, UFS, STMP, GPX, PMBC, CVA, MDLA, PPD, RAVN, CDOR, HRC, ESXB, LVS, CSOD, CROX, SVBI, U, QTWO, SIC, VRNS, EL, MNST, DNB, PLD, MELI, RIVE, CSGP, V, SLCT,
For the details of GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gardner+lewis+asset+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P
- GreenSky Inc (GSKY) - 3,041,438 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) - 1,142,737 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.60%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 175,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
- Boeing Co (BA) - 114,100 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 825,694 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.51%
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 3,041,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 48,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 505,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (RBNC)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 123,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY (ESBK)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY. The purchase prices were between $22.5 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 166,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $302.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 180.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 630,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 825,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,142,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Howard Bancorp Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 848,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (BMTC)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in by 104.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 150,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 109.49%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (CAI)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P. Also check out:
1. GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P keeps buying