Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys eBay Inc, DocuSign Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, DocuSign Inc, Etsy Inc, iShares Europe ETF, Carnival Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,245 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,223 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.59%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 10,788 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,712 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,969 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.13%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.32 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $24.58, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.7%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.79%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 77,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.8%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 34,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 90.03%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 1,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.13%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.92%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 1,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.93%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.86%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 19,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 90.02%. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.58%. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc still held 10,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.



