CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys Independent Bank Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Investment company CFO4Life Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Independent Bank Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, sells Lennox International Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Comcast Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CFO4Life Group, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 318,021 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,945 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 394,884 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,606 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 213,611 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 196.08%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $75.43, with an estimated average price of $72.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: (ZIXI)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.



