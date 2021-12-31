CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys Independent Bank Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

New Purchases: GILD, QCOM, ON, NFG, SNV, DELL, EFA, VNQ, DVY, NKE, CAT, FFIN, KRG, GLD, VBTX, AMT, TFC, IJK, EIX, BITO, SRC, SCHX, JBHT, AME, ABC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Independent Bank Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, sells Lennox International Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Comcast Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 318,021 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,945 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 394,884 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,606 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 213,611 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 196.08%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $75.43, with an estimated average price of $72.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.