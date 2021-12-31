Guardian Capital Lp Buys Magna International Inc, BCE Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Stantec Inc

New Purchases: DOCN, O, SBAC, MAA, SPG, PLD, ICE, HR, EQR, ELS, EQIX, DRE, WPC, TSLA, STAG, AMT, EPAM, AMH, BEPC, REG, LXP, PSA, NSSC, MKTX, SITC, CPT, AVB, ACC, ARE, ADC, ADBE,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magna International Inc, BCE Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Stantec Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Capital Lp owns 186 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 3,550,222 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,602,020 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,533,336 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 8,153,443 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% TELUS Corp (TU) - 8,083,616 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,336,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 97.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,394,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,983,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,907,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,632,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,158,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.12.