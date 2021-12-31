Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Guardian Capital Lp Buys Magna International Inc, BCE Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Stantec Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, BCE Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Stantec Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Capital Lp owns 186 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP
  1. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 3,550,222 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,602,020 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,533,336 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 8,153,443 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
  5. TELUS Corp (TU) - 8,083,616 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,336,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 97.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,394,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,983,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,907,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,632,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,158,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC)

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.12.



