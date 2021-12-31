Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VEU, VOO, IEF, EFV, MA, MSFT, AMZN, VWO, DIS, EMXC, V, RYN, INDA, NOW, PSTH, MELI, UBER, EWQ, EWG, BKCC, EWI, EWP, ARW, MATX, AMKR, ANDE, AVT, CYBE, HIBB, NSIT, JBL, HZO, MTH, USAK, UCTT, VSH, SMCI, TLYS, SNDR, ATVI, BKE, CATO, PLCE, COKE, WIRE, EPC, PLUS, MHO, PLAB, SCSC, SEB, UTHR, VGR, WDC, ZUMZ, ENSG, SSNC, AOSL, HCA, LITE, SGH, IMXI, ANF, ADS, ARCB, CASS, CI, COHU, CMCSA, GIII, EHC, HPQ, MU, OMC, DGX, REGN, SCHL, SHEN, STRL, INVA, ANTM, WU, SATS, CHTR, IRWD, HPE, DELL, AIG, CNA, EMKR, FNB, FMBI, HAFC, IIVI, IMKTA, MET, MPB, NHC, NWLI, R, VZ, WNEB, WHR, INBK, RGA, ABBV, JEF, LINC, LNC, MTZ, NXST, ORCL, SEM, BHF, CNO, OTTR, PNW, THC, CARS, AVNW, UGI, TSQ,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 369,000 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,743 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 63,000 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 100,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 11,575 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.36%. The holding were 369,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 17,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $370.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Watershed Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.
