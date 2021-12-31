Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, MetLife Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

- New Purchases: VWO, SMMD, MET, FDX, TTD, XLY, XLI, YUM, WY, PAVE, FVD, COST, CI, SOFI, SOFI, VVV, AMRS, GLD,
- Added Positions: MGK, MGV, IHI, AMZN, JEPI, FB, GOOG, CAC, DIS, ROBO, IBB, JPM, BA, ARKG, NOC, NVDA, LRCX, V, CVX, STAG, XBI, BLK, NKE, ZG, UBER, XLV, MDY, TSLA, SMH, WFC, MRNA, MDLZ, HD, ABT, WMT, DHR, VTV, DE, TJX, TMO, TGT, EFG, PRU, UCO, MU, LLY, PYPL, NFLX, QCOM, AXP, MSTR, T, COP, PLTR, DUK, PEP, GSK, SYY, MMM, IJS, SHW, HDV,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, VNLA, VZ, BABA, IBM, CSCO, MRK, SQ, BP, ARKQ, CRWD, DOCU, SNOW, ARKF, AMD, SPY, SO, JBLU, JAZZ, ZM, AOA, AOM, INTC, IDXX, FDN, XOM, MO, HON, ES, TXN, CAT,
- Sold Out: EEM, DKNG, ROKU, LABU, USMV, PINS, ARWR, RH, DGRO, ATVI, KHC, XM, DM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,905 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 179,219 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,494 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,193 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 163,454 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 138,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Camden National Corp (CAC)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.
