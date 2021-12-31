Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, MetLife Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

New Purchases: VWO, SMMD, MET, FDX, TTD, XLY, XLI, YUM, WY, PAVE, FVD, COST, CI, SOFI, SOFI, VVV, AMRS, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, MetLife Inc, Camden National Corp, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, DraftKings Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Means Investment Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Means Investment Co., Inc. owns 212 stocks with a total value of $566 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/means+investment+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,905 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 179,219 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,494 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,193 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 163,454 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 138,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.