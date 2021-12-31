Aspiriant, Llc Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Science Applications International Corp, Sells Cloudflare Inc, Investors Title Co, Sprout Social Inc

New Purchases: LDOS, SAIC, MKL, SCHB, GD, VXF, ESGE, DXCM, LMT, XSD, COUR, SDG, RLJPA.PFD, AFRM, PXE, PM, IVE, RWO, L, ADP, WM, LIN, IJJ, BKLN, DE, ENB, BOND, DFUS, IDRV, RBLX, LQD, PGX, RSP, ADSK, XLU, XLV, XLY, AMT, ICLN, BLK, CVS, ITW, SHOP, CI, WOLF, IGR, WDC, NLOK, PH, NSC, JEF, MDLZ, ISRG, CANG,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Science Applications International Corp, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, sells Cloudflare Inc, Investors Title Co, Sprout Social Inc, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, SPDR Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiriant, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aspiriant, Llc owns 280 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 2,697,558 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 2,447,663 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 856,412 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 706,495 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 151,992 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1256.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.226100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2541.12%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.986900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 237,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 117,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Investors Title Co. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $245, with an estimated average price of $208.03.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $35.23.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.