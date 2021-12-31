Aspiriant, Llc Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Science Applications International Corp, Sells Cloudflare Inc, Investors Title Co, Sprout Social Inc

- New Purchases: LDOS, SAIC, MKL, SCHB, GD, VXF, ESGE, DXCM, LMT, XSD, COUR, SDG, RLJPA.PFD, AFRM, PXE, PM, IVE, RWO, L, ADP, WM, LIN, IJJ, BKLN, DE, ENB, BOND, DFUS, IDRV, RBLX, LQD, PGX, RSP, ADSK, XLU, XLV, XLY, AMT, ICLN, BLK, CVS, ITW, SHOP, CI, WOLF, IGR, WDC, NLOK, PH, NSC, JEF, MDLZ, ISRG, CANG,
- Added Positions: IJH, VIG, MSFT, AOR, IEFA, ORCL, DFIV, FNDF, AAPL, FBND, MUB, BILL, PG, USB, DFAS, XOM, CRBN, AGG, BSV, IEMG, IJR, SCHX, BRK.B, HD, CRM, MA, SNOW, IWM, MNA, SDY, ACN, CVX, COST, IBM, JNJ, PEP, QCOM, SBUX, UNP, UNH, DVY, FNDE, IDV, IWR, VEU, VSS, VTEB, MMM, ABT, AMGN, BAC, BMY, CMCSA, NEE, GOOGL, INTC, JPM, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NKE, PFE, SRE, VZ, VOD, DIS, V, TSLA, GOOG, ACWI, BBH, ITOT, IWD, IWF, QQQ, RWR, VB, VEA, VGSH, VO, VWO, T, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AXP, ADI, AMAT, BDX, BA, COF, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, CLX, KO, D, DUK, ECL, FDX, GE, GS, HON, HBAN, MRO, NVS, PAYX, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UPS, WMT, WFC, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, MPC, PANW, ABBV, KHC, MRNA, DVYE, EEMV, EFA, GWX, HYG, IAU, IHI, IUSG, SCHD, SCHV, VFH,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, IUSV, IVV, NET, VTI, SPT, EFV, AOM, QAI, DEM, DFAT, IWN, SPY, EEM, QUAL, TFC, USMV, VGT, RY, VUG, AOK, VV, ALGN, RTX, VTV, XLK, VNQ, VGK, VBK, VAW, SCZ, SCHZ, SCHM, QLC, GH, MDB,
- Sold Out: ITIC, RWX, XRT, XME, SCHF,
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 2,697,558 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 2,447,663 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 856,412 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 706,495 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 151,992 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1256.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.226100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2541.12%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.986900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 237,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 117,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Investors Title Co (ITIC)
Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Investors Title Co. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $245, with an estimated average price of $208.03.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)
Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $35.23.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.
