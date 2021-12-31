Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, AMETEK Inc, Workday Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: UPS, AME, WDAY, LECO, GMED, VIAC, KNBE, SWAV, ACVA, RYN, TENB, RVLV, PAY, PAY, UNH, WRB, PEP, MAA, EVGO, SPY,
- Added Positions: ZEN, RAMP, V, CVS, MTSI, SNAP, FIVN, AMZN, ELY, PGNY, PLNT, UPWK, TNDM, AXON, WING, VAC, ONTO, FSV, ADI, VZIO, AVLR, BSX, ROST, FRPT, BRLT, FND, REPL, PGR, LHX, HYS, PLTR, AZTA, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, AMAT, BFAM, ODFL, PODD, NTRA, MPWR, ACCD, CRNC, HD, CASH, NVS, SYY, AMD, DG, FATE, JNJ, DHR, NARI, SNPS, AWK, RPD, APD, DIS, LOW, AAPL, AMT, AKYA, ISTB, WBA, ABT, PG, XOM, SCHM, VOO,
- Sold Out: TMUS, ETSY, NOVA, CYRX, NKTR, EVBG, ALXO, TPTX, CERT, SITM, FDX, AYX, NOBL, ADBE, ORCL, CARR, KO,
These are the top 5 holdings of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,057 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,985 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 163,443 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 328,211 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,085 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $219.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 157,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $132.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 160,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $233.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 80,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 114,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 153,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.628000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 314,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 64.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 426,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.64 and $79.94, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 200,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 250,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 96.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 494,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97.Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1.Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.
