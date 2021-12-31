Pinnacle Holdings, LLC Buys Navios Maritime Partners LP, Amgen Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, Sells Unit Corp, ArcBest Corp, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: NMM, XPRO, USX, BOKF, BANF, SNDR, HUN, TGT, LULU, PYPL, T, F, SWKS, PPRUY, Z, TREX,
- Added Positions: AMGN, HESM, ALTM, AM, LBRDK, MSGS, ATUS, UIS, INTC, KMI, AGX, FNMA, LZB, MESA, SD, CHK, AAL, SSSS, ARCO, SNBR, NEM, NTGR,
- Reduced Positions: UNTC, ARCB, SUP, AMZN, TALO, TGP, MMP, ENLC, TRGP, GEL, OKE, BATRK, WES, ET, DKL, GRPN, BPMP, SHLX, PSXP, ONB, BBBY, WLKP, ARLP, ORCL, RBLX, PYYX, GDRX, AMBA, DBRG, RSG, PFE, DKS,
- Sold Out: NVDA, EEM, FB, UPS, SQ, WDFC, PALL, LVMUY, SON, BLK, DLTR, EL, NOC, WU, LMT, DKNG, BYND, SAM, TWTR, HRC, WFC, LYV, TPGY, O, FWONK, ENBL, AGM, AMT, AMJ, PLTR, LVS, APTV, NGL, TOL, VLKPF, HEP, NDLS, SWN, MTH, UCBI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Holdings, LLC
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 31,618 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,670 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 85,290 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 89,792 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,052 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 125,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.12 and $109.56, with an estimated average price of $102.94. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BancFirst Corp (BANF)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 136.10%. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 432.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 81.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $209.2 and $253.05, with an estimated average price of $233.03.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
