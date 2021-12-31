Pinnacle Holdings, LLC Buys Navios Maritime Partners LP, Amgen Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, Sells Unit Corp, ArcBest Corp, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: NMM, XPRO, USX, BOKF, BANF, SNDR, HUN, TGT, LULU, PYPL, T, F, SWKS, PPRUY, Z, TREX,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Navios Maritime Partners LP, Amgen Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, BOK Financial Corp, sells Unit Corp, ArcBest Corp, NVIDIA Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Holdings, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 31,618 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,670 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 85,290 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 89,792 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,052 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 125,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.12 and $109.56, with an estimated average price of $102.94. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 136.10%. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 432.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 81.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $209.2 and $253.05, with an estimated average price of $233.03.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.