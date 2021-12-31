Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PB, XLU, LMT, SMH, GSST, MATX, CTVA,

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 500,106 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,135 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,300 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 56,062 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 62,101 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $279.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 92.03%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 109.77%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.