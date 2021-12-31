Clearline Capital LP Buys Chegg Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, G-III Apparel Group, Gap Inc

New Purchases: CHGG, MNTV, PRGO, SEAT, VMW, TMX, MIR, GPN, ALIT, XPO, DIS, HLMN, ZEN, RSKD, CMTL, SLDP, DELL, VIR, MRCY, VINC, BOWL, CERT, SAM, PINS, GSM, MREO, GGPI, TSAT, DNMR, MGI, CTMX, HOG, HAE, ROVR, TGNA, SIOX, FET, VATE, LNSR, LYRA, EQRX, ASTL, ASZ.U, RBAC, FUN, AVPT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chegg Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, CDK Global Inc, Vivid Seats Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, G-III Apparel Group, Gap Inc, Green Dot Corp, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Clearline Capital LP owns 149 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 510,600 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,200 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 491,003 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) - 1,762,761 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51% NCR Corp (NCR) - 542,411 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 591,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 832,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 436,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,027,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 137,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 299,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 436.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 476,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 100.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 400,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 326,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in ADMA Biologics Inc by 749.65%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,350,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 96.51%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 291,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,762,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.