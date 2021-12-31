Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Clearline Capital LP Buys Chegg Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, G-III Apparel Group, Gap Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Clearline Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chegg Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, CDK Global Inc, Vivid Seats Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, G-III Apparel Group, Gap Inc, Green Dot Corp, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Clearline Capital LP owns 149 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearline Capital LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 510,600 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,200 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 491,003 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  4. Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) - 1,762,761 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51%
  5. NCR Corp (NCR) - 542,411 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 591,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 832,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 436,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,027,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 137,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 299,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 436.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 476,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 100.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 400,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 326,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in ADMA Biologics Inc by 749.65%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,350,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 96.51%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 291,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,762,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.



