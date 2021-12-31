Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Corning Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, TGH, TSCO, WIRE, ALKS, AVTR, VMC, HRMY, U, IWF, KOMP, EPD, RMBL, RBLX, ZG, IJR, QUAL, ABB, NUE, NVCR, META, LAZR, SGC, TGLS, WOLF, CPK, WFC, MO, BLDR, OUST, MFGP, JCI, NDSN, NTRS, WHR, WSO, VMW, JPS, NXPI, OGN, SWK, PCAR, PNC, BITO, VNQ, TFC, TJX, SAP, SRE, SPG, STT, CAH, EOS, DXC, DCI, DFS, DELL, CRGY, CI, CDW, ET, CNQ, BSX, BWA, ADI, ALSN, ALLE, AA, AEVA, IMO, LUMN, LCID, LW, KDP, IYR, IWP, IPG, INVZ, MCK, HPQ, HPE, HES, GILT, G, FRSX, FIS, EFX,

RIVN, TGH, TSCO, WIRE, ALKS, AVTR, VMC, HRMY, U, IWF, KOMP, EPD, RMBL, RBLX, ZG, IJR, QUAL, ABB, NUE, NVCR, META, LAZR, SGC, TGLS, WOLF, CPK, WFC, MO, BLDR, OUST, MFGP, JCI, NDSN, NTRS, WHR, WSO, VMW, JPS, NXPI, OGN, SWK, PCAR, PNC, BITO, VNQ, TFC, TJX, SAP, SRE, SPG, STT, CAH, EOS, DXC, DCI, DFS, DELL, CRGY, CI, CDW, ET, CNQ, BSX, BWA, ADI, ALSN, ALLE, AA, AEVA, IMO, LUMN, LCID, LW, KDP, IYR, IWP, IPG, INVZ, MCK, HPQ, HPE, HES, GILT, G, FRSX, FIS, EFX, Added Positions: PFE, GD, AMD, ZIM, JNJ, GVA, VIG, AMZN, CGW, LMT, MRK, MU, ABBV, VEEV, UPS, IVV, V, XOM, QCOM, UNP, MCD, HRL, JEF, CSX, CVS, DHR, NEP, ANET, PEG, PLD, OKE, APTV, DUK, HD, CRWD, RTX, CAT, AQUA, SPY, CL, GNRC, LYB, EOG, LAMR, VZ, WM, VRTX, AMT, BMY, T, SOFI, SOFI, VTRS, SYY, TD, CARR, VTV, BAC, PSX, BDX, PWR, EXC, EFC, CB, OTIS, OTEX, EMR, ENB, MS, LOW, GE, GIS, DEO, GSK, INTC, DD,

TSLA, GLW, J, SPXS, STZ, ISRG, WMT, MRNA, IWM, KO, CMCSA, ENS, SO, MA, JBL, LNT, MMM, AMAT, BYND, BA, CGC, CSCO, DT, F, EA, CERN, IP, ERIC, STRL, SLVM, USB, ALC, Sold Out: WPC, EPRT, SHOP, PLTR, SILK, AXP, ASML, ETSY, INMD, MCF, PTC, ACM, NIO, KD, BUG, PAVE, WAB, JAZZ, FLXN,

Glastonbury, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, sells Corning Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc owns 468 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,722 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 200,725 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 32,101 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,100 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 52,841 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.350800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $214.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39. The stock is now traded at around $111.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $99.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 58,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 573.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Granite Construction Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.63%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $61.61, with an estimated average price of $49.89.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.