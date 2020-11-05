Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owns 104 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BWX, COF, BKNG, ST, RTX,

BWX, COF, BKNG, ST, RTX, Added Positions: FIS, CCC, GDDY, ALC, CCI, KIM, GM, DISH, WELL, UDR, WFC, BSX, ESS,

FIS, CCC, GDDY, ALC, CCI, KIM, GM, DISH, WELL, UDR, WFC, BSX, ESS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, FB, ADBE, BABA, UNH, V, GOOGL, CMCSA, PYPL, BRK.B, AON, ADP, TSM, VEU, MAR, GS, C, GE, NFLX, EPAM, TIP, INTU, ANTM, HLT, MS, LBRDK, PFE, ZTS, DHI, VZ, LEN, MDT, CAT, CHTR, GLIBA, SIRI, GPN, PEP, NBIX, INFO, PKI, AER, FITB, LYB, HCA, PEAK, BDX, WAB, ABT, HPP, HAL, VER, INVH, EQIX, PLD, BURL, TRIP, MNST, SUI, CI, JPM, REXR, DIS, HXL, MGP, CUZ, COLD, HTA, GSK, SRC, SWK, IBN, KT, ABB,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, FB, ADBE, BABA, UNH, V, GOOGL, CMCSA, PYPL, BRK.B, AON, ADP, TSM, VEU, MAR, GS, C, GE, NFLX, EPAM, TIP, INTU, ANTM, HLT, MS, LBRDK, PFE, ZTS, DHI, VZ, LEN, MDT, CAT, CHTR, GLIBA, SIRI, GPN, PEP, NBIX, INFO, PKI, AER, FITB, LYB, HCA, PEAK, BDX, WAB, ABT, HPP, HAL, VER, INVH, EQIX, PLD, BURL, TRIP, MNST, SUI, CI, JPM, REXR, DIS, HXL, MGP, CUZ, COLD, HTA, GSK, SRC, SWK, IBN, KT, ABB, Sold Out: SHY, PFF, EMLP, VAR, LBTYK, FRT, AMT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,175 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.68% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 261,853 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 79,532 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.63% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 56,800 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,979 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.28%

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 328,751 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,920 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1713.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 520 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,612 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,448 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,031 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $30.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,320 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,450 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 130,465 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $162.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,959 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,860 shares as of .

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.