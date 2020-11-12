Davis Selected Advisers Buys Wells Fargo, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Intel Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Davis Select Worldwide ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, 58.com Inc, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2020Q3, Davis Selected Advisers owns 114 stocks with a total value of $18 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, RKT, IVE,
- Added Positions: WFC, INTC, USB, DWLD, COF, NTB, BAC, TFC, HIW, HPP, SHO, ARE, VTR, AKR, DEI, ROIC, NVS, COR, CONE, HDS, AMH, BRX, PLD, LSI, PSA, MTB, HST, WELL, PEAK, FRT, EXR, ESS, EGP, DLR, CCI, CUZ, CPT, BXP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, CARR, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, BABA, EDU, AMAT, DUSA, BRK.A, JD, AXP, JPM, MSFT, TXN, DGX, STT, DINT, GS, CB, RTX, SPG, BRK.B, MKL, EQR, QRVO, L, UNH, AVB, YRD, EQIX, JCI, CVS, BIDU, Y, CIH, ADNT, LTRPA, SAP, SCHW, QUOT, SFUN, GLRE, LBTYK, RE, HUM, ORCL,
- Sold Out: WUBA, MHK, JCAP, DD, EA, FDX, PPG, AXTA,
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 16,437,359 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 355,321 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 748,835 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,331,765 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 41,407,144 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.95%
Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,200,462 shares as of . New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 778,374 shares as of . New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)
Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 41,407,144 shares as of . Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 12,856,161 shares as of . Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,160,699 shares as of . Added: Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,774,558 shares as of . Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178,430 shares as of . Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 210.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,899 shares as of . Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31. Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1. Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16. Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.
