Davis Selected Advisers Buys Wells Fargo, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Intel Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Davis Select Worldwide ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, 58.com Inc, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2020Q3, Davis Selected Advisers owns 114 stocks with a total value of $18 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, RKT, IVE,

IAC, RKT, IVE, Added Positions: WFC, INTC, USB, DWLD, COF, NTB, BAC, TFC, HIW, HPP, SHO, ARE, VTR, AKR, DEI, ROIC, NVS, COR, CONE, HDS, AMH, BRX, PLD, LSI, PSA, MTB, HST, WELL, PEAK, FRT, EXR, ESS, EGP, DLR, CCI, CUZ, CPT, BXP,

WFC, INTC, USB, DWLD, COF, NTB, BAC, TFC, HIW, HPP, SHO, ARE, VTR, AKR, DEI, ROIC, NVS, COR, CONE, HDS, AMH, BRX, PLD, LSI, PSA, MTB, HST, WELL, PEAK, FRT, EXR, ESS, EGP, DLR, CCI, CUZ, CPT, BXP, Reduced Positions: AMZN, CARR, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, BABA, EDU, AMAT, DUSA, BRK.A, JD, AXP, JPM, MSFT, TXN, DGX, STT, DINT, GS, CB, RTX, SPG, BRK.B, MKL, EQR, QRVO, L, UNH, AVB, YRD, EQIX, JCI, CVS, BIDU, Y, CIH, ADNT, LTRPA, SAP, SCHW, QUOT, SFUN, GLRE, LBTYK, RE, HUM, ORCL,

AMZN, CARR, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, BABA, EDU, AMAT, DUSA, BRK.A, JD, AXP, JPM, MSFT, TXN, DGX, STT, DINT, GS, CB, RTX, SPG, BRK.B, MKL, EQR, QRVO, L, UNH, AVB, YRD, EQIX, JCI, CVS, BIDU, Y, CIH, ADNT, LTRPA, SAP, SCHW, QUOT, SFUN, GLRE, LBTYK, RE, HUM, ORCL, Sold Out: WUBA, MHK, JCAP, DD, EA, FDX, PPG, AXTA,