AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Village Farms International Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Danaher Corp

Investment company AdvisorShares Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Village Farms International Inc, Zillow Group Inc, cbdMD Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Danaher Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, AdvisorShares Investments LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Valens Co Inc (VLNCF) - 1,089,811 shares, 86.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 271,347 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% ISHARES TRUST (JKH) - 147,015 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 186,416 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 59,506 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.90%

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $345.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,046 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in cbdMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 864,728 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,616 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,379 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,430,002 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,506 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $117.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,490 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Aphria Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 735,685 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,025 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,049 shares as of .

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $199.22 and $248.1, with an estimated average price of $227.07.