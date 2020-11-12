  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Village Farms International Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Danaher Corp

November 12, 2020 | About: VFF -7.48% IIPR -0.06% GWPH -0.68% APHA -2.16% ARNA -0.22% CGC -1.81% JKH -0.44% Z -0.56% YCBD -5.75% ROKU -0.23% PINS +1.19% N +0%

Investment company AdvisorShares Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Village Farms International Inc, Zillow Group Inc, cbdMD Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Danaher Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, AdvisorShares Investments LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorShares Investments LLC
  1. The Valens Co Inc (VLNCF) - 1,089,811 shares, 86.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 271,347 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (JKH) - 147,015 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 186,416 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  5. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 59,506 shares, 0.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.90%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JKH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $345.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 147,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,046 shares as of .

New Purchase: cbdMD Inc (YCBD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in cbdMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 864,728 shares as of .

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,616 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,379 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of .

Added: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,430,002 shares as of .

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,506 shares as of .

Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $117.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,490 shares as of .

Added: Aphria Inc (APHA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Aphria Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 735,685 shares as of .

Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,025 shares as of .

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,049 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $199.22 and $248.1, with an estimated average price of $227.07.



