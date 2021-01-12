CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond, Sells eBay Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fortinet Inc

Investment company CFO4Life Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond, Independent Bank Group Inc, LKQ Corp, sells eBay Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fortinet Inc, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, Bloom Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 313,381 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 67,828 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 392,923 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,102 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 151,010 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19%

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.77 and $63.01, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $623.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 577.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 72,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond by 113.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 46,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.839000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.419700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.