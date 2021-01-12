Baldwin Brothers Inc Buys Target Corp, Adobe Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

Investment company Baldwin Brothers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Adobe Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Waste Management Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Baldwin Brothers Inc owns 541 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OTRK, VBR, UL, JETS, TFFP, ARKW, PLTR, MGNI, LMND, INFN, SYNA, EXAS, BAND, VIA, BLOK, APAM, UMC, PHYS, SEDG, VRM, SGT, ROM, PSTI, PLUG, OAC, NKLA, INFO, FCEL, CHDN, BEPC, BGFV, AZRE, ACB,

TGT, ADBE, EL, PNC, WM, CMCSA, LDOS, GRMN, XYL, TIP, ICE, ZTS, REGN, AJG, GLD, HON, ECL, MSFT, V, MKC, ACN, IWP, VZ, MMP, MSCI, KLAC, CRM, SHOP, EPD, TSM, TSLA, VEEV, ZM, NFLX, TDOC, UNH, BND, ESTC, SUSA, BABA, ARKG, IJS, AXSM, CRNC, CTLT, AEM, DXCM, CIM, TWLO, UNFI, CHKP, SPYX, BRKL, AINV, AKAM, SWCH, LBRDK, FSLY, GSK, NOW, SE, SAP, HD, ING, TROW, IVW, IJT, DSI, MCD, ITUB, Reduced Positions: LMT, TJX, A, BAC, INTC, GBIL, HMN, DIS, IDXX, BX, FAF, PYPL, COP, AMGN, MDT, COST, HUM, MXIM, TGTX, SBUX, OKE, NEE, FRC, DHR, UNP, PLD, IVV, ITA, SPY, ED, LHX, JPM, CVS, IHI, HYG, MA, SLV, XLY, SYK, ABBV, GOOG, LDP, C, CI, TMO, BRK.B, BK, URI, ORCL, VEA, WFC, IVE, SLB, PAGS, RTX, SPGI, SCHE, SLYG, XBI, SPYD, TOTL, RUN, TRGP, TD, UNIT, VLY, WAB, YNDX, FB, ABT, AMAL, AMRC, AIG, ADI, T, AVDL, SAN, BFAM, BMY, CP, CARA, CVX, XOM, PACW, FSLR, BEN, GE, GMLP, HASI, HDB, MMM, EFA, MTD, MRNA, NEM, NVO, IX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,112 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,324 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,495 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,993 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 122,760 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 11546.00%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $199.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 80.97%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $471.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 114.49%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 261,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 61,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 94,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.13.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.