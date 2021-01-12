  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Baldwin Brothers Inc Buys Target Corp, Adobe Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

January 12, 2021 | About: TGT +1.96% ADBE -0.55% EL -1.05% CMCSA -2.93% PNC +1.47% WM -0.55% OTRK -4.21% VBR +1.61% UL -0.72% JETS +1.92% TFFP +3.07% PLT +3.78%

Investment company Baldwin Brothers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Adobe Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Waste Management Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Baldwin Brothers Inc owns 541 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+brothers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,112 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,324 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,495 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,993 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 122,760 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
New Purchase: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 11546.00%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $199.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 80.97%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $471.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 114.49%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 261,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 61,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 94,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (HY1N)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.13.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of BALDWIN BROTHERS INC. Also check out:

1. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BALDWIN BROTHERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BALDWIN BROTHERS INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)