Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys 3M Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Lincoln National Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Rnc Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Lincoln National Corp, Bank of America Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Citigroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, MDT, UNP, DVY, COG, ITOT, BTI, TXN, ECL, UHS, SMFG, CKHUY, VTV, VWO,

XLE, MDT, UNP, DVY, COG, ITOT, BTI, TXN, ECL, UHS, SMFG, CKHUY, VTV, VWO, Added Positions: MMM, IWD, LNC, BAC, JPM, OMC, SPY, IWP, EMR, TFC, BWA, UNH, COST, MSFT, PEP, TGT, DIS, NXPI, HD, QQQ, APD, ADBE, ORCL, AXP, BRK.B, ETN, GIS, HON, XLP, EFA, MUFG, PFE, SBUX, QCOM, CHTR, RL, FPFI, IEMG, MU, IWN,

MMM, IWD, LNC, BAC, JPM, OMC, SPY, IWP, EMR, TFC, BWA, UNH, COST, MSFT, PEP, TGT, DIS, NXPI, HD, QQQ, APD, ADBE, ORCL, AXP, BRK.B, ETN, GIS, HON, XLP, EFA, MUFG, PFE, SBUX, QCOM, CHTR, RL, FPFI, IEMG, MU, IWN, Reduced Positions: AMGN, C, BLK, T, GILD, PSX, CVX, MO, TSN, GPC, CVS, ABBV, PM, NKE, CMCSA, AAPL, INTC, FB, AVGO, LMT, MS, MCD, WFC, CSCO, EXC, LLY, DD, TSM, ULTA, WDC, MA, RTX, AMZN, BA, MCHP, MRK, KMB, GOOGL, GS, DOW, EFV, VEA, EEM, SCZ, WMT, PG, IBM, GE, DISCA, CAT, ALL, AFL, ABT,

AMGN, C, BLK, T, GILD, PSX, CVX, MO, TSN, GPC, CVS, ABBV, PM, NKE, CMCSA, AAPL, INTC, FB, AVGO, LMT, MS, MCD, WFC, CSCO, EXC, LLY, DD, TSM, ULTA, WDC, MA, RTX, AMZN, BA, MCHP, MRK, KMB, GOOGL, GS, DOW, EFV, VEA, EEM, SCZ, WMT, PG, IBM, GE, DISCA, CAT, ALL, AFL, ABT, Sold Out: MMC, VOO, MDLZ, NVDA, VGSH, VTRS,

For the details of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rnc+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 572,625 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.36% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 985,893 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,005,949 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 523,564 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 113,913 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 655.72%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 167,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6259.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 170,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 477.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 429,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,005,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 648,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 108.06%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.66.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 87.81%. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 17,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 98.29%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 9,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $779.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 54,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 32.87%. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 211,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 271,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rnc Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $143.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rnc Capital Management Llc still held 26,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.