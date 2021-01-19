Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys The Middleby Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Credicorp

London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys The Middleby Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Credicorp, TE Connectivity, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 109 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,779,928 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 839,324 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,620,171 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94% Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,240,070 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 84,190 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $406.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 188,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 365,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $16.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 1413.34%. The purchase prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,301,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 920,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,021,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 719,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $266.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 470,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 779,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.24.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.