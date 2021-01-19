  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys The Middleby Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Credicorp

January 19, 2021 | About: MIDD +5.82% DIS +0.54% JKHY +0.38% MAR +0.69% MCO +0.18% SPLK +0.42% ZBRA -1.17% FMX -2.1% MAA -0.73% SWCH +1.51% PINS +0.04%

London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys The Middleby Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Credicorp, TE Connectivity, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 109 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sarasin & Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarasin+%26+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarasin & Partners LLP
  1. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,779,928 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 839,324 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,620,171 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94%
  4. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,240,070 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 84,190 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $406.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 188,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 365,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $16.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 1413.34%. The purchase prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,301,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 920,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,021,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 719,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $266.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 470,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 779,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.24.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sarasin & Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Sarasin & Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sarasin & Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sarasin & Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sarasin & Partners LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)