Empowered Funds, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

Investment company Empowered Funds, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empowered Funds, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Empowered Funds, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, LTPZ, ANGL, HYLB, AIA, SLV, EES, IWN, IPAC, GLD, ASHR, GDXJ, IRBT, ICLN, SCHA, PSI, EZU, JNK, SJNK, AJRD, VST, DKS, NXST, PACB, DISH, TGTX, MOH, BERY, CIEN, DVA, KR, UNH, SJM, NOC, SEE, SCI, LOW, MAS, TAP, DGX, MUSA, FATE, THO, UGI, WERN, SFM, BJ, KBH, MTH, WHR, EBAY, BC, REGI, LGIH, BIG, WSM, CRWD, PTON, ZS, TWST, CDNA, CHGG, ETSY, Z, EXPI, RARE, XSD, SAM, MSFT, MPWR, SEDG, PRPL, VBR, SPWR, KOD, RGEN, WST, BGS, SQ, NOVA, NET, DDOG, VEEV, PINS, CARR, GDOT, MRTX, TXG, NVAX, EWW, INDA, IJK, SCHE, EWA, SMDV, ZM, DIS, EPD, GNR, JPM, TDG, EWZ, SCHC, FCX, PCG, BHP, RIO, SLB, COP, XOM, VMC, TMUS, CVX, CCK, MLM, MA, V, NEE, AEP, AON, FIS, TRP, X,

QQQ, QDEL, FSLY, HZNP, RUN, NVDA, DOCU, BIIB, LMT, BBY, KNSL, Reduced Positions: ARKW, IVAL, QVAL, PENN, IMOM, UTHR, URI, APPS, TTD, ANTM, CVS, MCK, CSCO, NUS, TSLA, QRTEA, ZG, INTC, AMZN, PHM, GSHD,

For the details of Empowered Funds, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empowered+funds%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 170,910 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,327 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.03% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 490,181 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95% PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ) - 181,173 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 486,608 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $237.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 170,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $87.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 181,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 486,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 309,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 140,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 495,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 109.03%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 55,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $221.18. The stock is now traded at around $243.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97.

Empowered Funds, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79.