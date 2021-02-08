Kendall Capital Management Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Equitable Holdings Inc, Sells Capital Bancorp Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Kendall Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Equitable Holdings Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Progress Software Corp, sells Capital Bancorp Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Kendall Capital Management owns 125 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TAP, PRGS, CSGS, WWE, DELL, UGI, VNQ,

TAP, PRGS, CSGS, WWE, DELL, UGI, VNQ, Added Positions: JPST, EQH, RCII, OMF, OMC, MO, CBOE, WU, VST, ABC, DLX, INTC, T, AN, SCS, BMY, IJK, MRK, IWP, ORLY, BWA, REZ, JCOM, GLDM, ARW, AMCX, GUNR, VTI, REGN, JNJ, CDW, BIIB, UNM, JAZZ, ORCL, CVS, HBI, NAVI, WW, KHC, CMCSA, NVS,

JPST, EQH, RCII, OMF, OMC, MO, CBOE, WU, VST, ABC, DLX, INTC, T, AN, SCS, BMY, IJK, MRK, IWP, ORLY, BWA, REZ, JCOM, GLDM, ARW, AMCX, GUNR, VTI, REGN, JNJ, CDW, BIIB, UNM, JAZZ, ORCL, CVS, HBI, NAVI, WW, KHC, CMCSA, NVS, Reduced Positions: CBNK, VLO, AES, BKNG, CMI, NSC, LYB, GNRC, LNC, IWF, DAL, DFS, MA, PENN, HBAN, MGA, GPN, STAY, STL, SPGI, DAR, FIS, AMGN, CSX, XOM, ABR, FISV, LEA, KLAC, GOOGL, WBA, VGK, LRCX, AVGO, URI, ACN, TMHC, DHR, GILD, ALSN, IBM, STX, CBRE, UNP, PRAH, WERN, CADE, MSFT, MET,

CBNK, VLO, AES, BKNG, CMI, NSC, LYB, GNRC, LNC, IWF, DAL, DFS, MA, PENN, HBAN, MGA, GPN, STAY, STL, SPGI, DAR, FIS, AMGN, CSX, XOM, ABR, FISV, LEA, KLAC, GOOGL, WBA, VGK, LRCX, AVGO, URI, ACN, TMHC, DHR, GILD, ALSN, IBM, STX, CBRE, UNP, PRAH, WERN, CADE, MSFT, MET, Sold Out: AZN, PLNT, NMRK,

For the details of Kendall Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kendall+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

VSE Corp (VSEC) - 164,333 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 80,342 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.89% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 22,702 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,190 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,703 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $40.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.36 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 80,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 156.69%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 88.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21.