Cim, Llc Buys SVB Financial Group, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, Medtronic PLC

Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SVB Financial Group, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cim, Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LUV, ATVI, NEE, INMD, MBUU, MINT, CYBR, QLYS, XPEL, MELI, TSM, FORM, CPK, CRMT, NTES, USPH, FIX, NVEE, IRMD, ALG, IVW, FLWS, GE,

PYPL, TMV, CMG, AAPL, AMZN, TTD, TREX, TSCO, GSHD, CRM, NOW, CWB, PCTY, GLOB, LOGI, ALGN, EMB, IWR, VSS, T, EEM, IIPR, MEDP, FRPT, PAYC, FOXF, HASI, OPTT, THO, SAIA, OFLX, NVDA, Sold Out: BIIB, MDT, VNQ, XLU, REGN, FIVN, BSTC, POWI,

For the details of CIM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,961 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 15,230 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 80,545 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68% Nike Inc (NKE) - 137,299 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 180,018 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.314800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.5 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $57.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $118.47, with an estimated average price of $100.92. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 497.87%. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27. The stock is now traded at around $498.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 19,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 125.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 101,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 178,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 104.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.489200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4.