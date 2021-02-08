>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Corning Inc, BHP Group, Sells Apple Inc, Roche Holding AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: GLW +0.69% IP +1.72% EMR +0.48% ROP +0.55% BHP +2.76% TKR +0.16% HASI +1.05% BEPC +0.78% IR +0.62% AAPL +0.11% RHHBY -0.31% LHX +1.88%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Corning Inc, BHP Group, International Paper Co, Emerson Electric Co, sells Apple Inc, Roche Holding AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc, American Express Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOWEN HANES & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowen+hanes+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,433 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.51%
  2. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 199,972 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.19%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 361,124 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.52%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,547 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.61%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 152,159 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $407.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 78,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 500,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 351.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,194,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Paper Co (IP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 383.68%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 654,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 379.98%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 355,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.51%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 746,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 98.94%. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 22,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 94.15%. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $186.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 29,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 92.03%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 67,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOWEN HANES & CO INC. Also check out:

1. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOWEN HANES & CO INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)