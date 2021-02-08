Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Corning Inc, BHP Group, Sells Apple Inc, Roche Holding AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Corning Inc, BHP Group, International Paper Co, Emerson Electric Co, sells Apple Inc, Roche Holding AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc, American Express Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, BHP, TKR, HASI, BEPC, ADI, COF, ETN, IR,

ROP, BHP, TKR, HASI, BEPC, ADI, COF, ETN, IR, Added Positions: GLW, IP, EMR, MDT, CGEN,

GLW, IP, EMR, MDT, CGEN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, RHHBY, LHX, AXP, TMO, MSFT, DE, HD, NEM, SPGI, TDY, MKC, PYPL, HON, NVDA, UNP, DIS, TXN, ZTS, ADBE, PG, LMT, CHD, JNJ, UPS, AMZN, AVY, COST, V, TTEK, JPM, FMC, ADP, WMT, SCHW, INTU, VRTX, PEP, AKAM, SEDG, BX, SNE, STT, VRT, DOCU, GOOG, CLX, CRWD, TDOC, NEP, ERIC, DD, SUN, NSRGY, CNI, CL, VZ, XYL, MMM, MA, BDX, CSCO, NEE, KMB, CP, PFE, WM, AWK, KO, IFF, PH, WPM, ABB, T, ACN, TFC, CAT, EFX, IBM, APD, BNS, DUK, FDX, GSK, GOOGL, MCD, NSC, NVS, ROK, RY, VMC, ABT, A, BMY, CVX, CMI, EPD, EL, FNB, GE, HBAN, INTC, MDLZ, LEG, LOW, MFC, MMC, MRK, ORCL, SNA, TSM, UL, RTX, DOW, BIPC,

AAPL, RHHBY, LHX, AXP, TMO, MSFT, DE, HD, NEM, SPGI, TDY, MKC, PYPL, HON, NVDA, UNP, DIS, TXN, ZTS, ADBE, PG, LMT, CHD, JNJ, UPS, AMZN, AVY, COST, V, TTEK, JPM, FMC, ADP, WMT, SCHW, INTU, VRTX, PEP, AKAM, SEDG, BX, SNE, STT, VRT, DOCU, GOOG, CLX, CRWD, TDOC, NEP, ERIC, DD, SUN, NSRGY, CNI, CL, VZ, XYL, MMM, MA, BDX, CSCO, NEE, KMB, CP, PFE, WM, AWK, KO, IFF, PH, WPM, ABB, T, ACN, TFC, CAT, EFX, IBM, APD, BNS, DUK, FDX, GSK, GOOGL, MCD, NSC, NVS, ROK, RY, VMC, ABT, A, BMY, CVX, CMI, EPD, EL, FNB, GE, HBAN, INTC, MDLZ, LEG, LOW, MFC, MMC, MRK, ORCL, SNA, TSM, UL, RTX, DOW, BIPC, Sold Out: BRK.B, SYK, ATI, VTRS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,433 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.51% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 199,972 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.19% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 361,124 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,547 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.61% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 152,159 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97%

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $407.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 78,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 500,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 351.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,194,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 383.68%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 654,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 379.98%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 355,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.51%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 746,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 98.94%. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 22,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 94.15%. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $186.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 29,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 92.03%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc still held 67,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.