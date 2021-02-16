>
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

February 16, 2021 | About: OC -1.82% BKR +2.33% VTRS +0.52% OMC -0.53% JPM +2.41% UNH -1.1% JCI -1.08% MMYT +0.91% NVT +4.23% SPR +1.82% MHK +1.08% MAR +0.71% B -0.55%

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, MakeMyTrip, Viatris Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 940,111 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 3,035,238 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 807,717 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
  4. Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,525,152 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 532.29%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 38,082 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 281,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 380,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 258,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 532.29%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 1,525,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 480.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,305,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 931.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 486,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 1316.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 142,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.28.



