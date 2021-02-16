River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Owens-Corning Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, MakeMyTrip, Viatris Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JCI, MMYT, NVT, SPR, MAR, MHK, SABR, KC, DDD, SRCL, TTM, CAR,

JCI, MMYT, NVT, SPR, MAR, MHK, SABR, KC, DDD, SRCL, TTM, CAR, Added Positions: OC, BKR, C, VTRS, OMC, JPM, UNH, RMAX, LVS, ORCL, GOLD, WU, RTX, JNJ, SCHW, CFG, PING, STAY,

OC, BKR, C, VTRS, OMC, JPM, UNH, RMAX, LVS, ORCL, GOLD, WU, RTX, JNJ, SCHW, CFG, PING, STAY, Reduced Positions: BIDU, FCX, DIS, BAC, PYPL, BMY, GOOGL, FB, WFC, AMZN, XOM, CRTO, AAPL, DXC, FDX, ZION, LEG, MU, REZI, INTC, BA, DHI, MCK, UBER, CX, WRK, IBM, NKE, CBRE, DBX, SPOT, AMG, BWA, HDB, TTWO, MELI, ACN, EBAY, NXPI, GM, VIAC, EMN, ERF, PH, SBUX, KHC, AVT, FISV, LUV, VECO, HOLI, MOS, CARS, BKNG, MANU, CAAP, IQ, AXP, AMAT, CSCO, MSFT, SNA, ARCO, ZNGA, CPRI, GOOS, MMM, TCOM, HOG, SWN, CL, DVN, GILD, KNX, PFE, QIWI, ATHM, APRN, CIB, CAT, KO, HRB, IMAX, JEF, QCOM, SLM, VNET, DRI, MAT, GWW, WMT, WW, APAM, MOMO, AIG, DISCA, GE, GIS, TRIP, LLY, KGC, VEON, TWTR,

BIDU, FCX, DIS, BAC, PYPL, BMY, GOOGL, FB, WFC, AMZN, XOM, CRTO, AAPL, DXC, FDX, ZION, LEG, MU, REZI, INTC, BA, DHI, MCK, UBER, CX, WRK, IBM, NKE, CBRE, DBX, SPOT, AMG, BWA, HDB, TTWO, MELI, ACN, EBAY, NXPI, GM, VIAC, EMN, ERF, PH, SBUX, KHC, AVT, FISV, LUV, VECO, HOLI, MOS, CARS, BKNG, MANU, CAAP, IQ, AXP, AMAT, CSCO, MSFT, SNA, ARCO, ZNGA, CPRI, GOOS, MMM, TCOM, HOG, SWN, CL, DVN, GILD, KNX, PFE, QIWI, ATHM, APRN, CIB, CAT, KO, HRB, IMAX, JEF, QCOM, SLM, VNET, DRI, MAT, GWW, WMT, WW, APAM, MOMO, AIG, DISCA, GE, GIS, TRIP, LLY, KGC, VEON, TWTR, Sold Out: BABA, VOO, TSM, CVS, NOV, GWPH, JD, ABB, IVOO, EWZ, HSBC, WNS, RL, ZTO, BBD, MLCO, VOYA, MSGS, BEN, SHG, ZBH, DT, YY, KELYA, OTEX,

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+%26+mercantile+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 940,111 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35% Citigroup Inc (C) - 3,035,238 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 807,717 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24% Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,525,152 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 532.29% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 38,082 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 281,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 380,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 258,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 532.29%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 1,525,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 480.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,305,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 931.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 486,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 1316.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 142,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.28.