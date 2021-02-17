Diametric Capital, LP Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Arch Resources Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSX Corp, Oracle Corp

Investment company Diametric Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Arch Resources Inc, TE Connectivity, Huntsman Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSX Corp, Oracle Corp, FedEx Corp, nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diametric Capital, LP. As of 2020Q4, Diametric Capital, LP owns 155 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 109,769 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.9% US Global Investors Inc (GROW) - 688,324 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.73% Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) - 39,449 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.32% Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) - 49,841 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 60,149 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.59%

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 84,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 147,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 54,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 55,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 72.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 51,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.31 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 353,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 170.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $13.91.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08.