Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Intuit Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Investment company Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTU,

INTU, Added Positions: ITOT, LYFT, KRTX, IXUS, VOO, TLT, GOOG, SUB, VTI, MUB, IEF, SCHP, AGG, ILMN, TOTL, VEA, GLD, GOF,

ITOT, LYFT, KRTX, IXUS, VOO, TLT, GOOG, SUB, VTI, MUB, IEF, SCHP, AGG, ILMN, TOTL, VEA, GLD, GOF, Reduced Positions: TEAM, TFI, VUG, AMZN, MSFT, CWI,

TEAM, TFI, VUG, AMZN, MSFT, CWI, Sold Out: BOND, PDI, GSLC, IOO, SPEM, DSL, FTC, QTEC, IWF, UNP, SPYG, VT, DKNG, EMLP, SPSM, TSM, MELI, IVE, JHML, SCHG, INTC, LMT, ACIM, PBE, SPAB, ASML, BUD, DBL, FXR, TDIV, NEE, JNJ, DVY, SRLN, SUSC, USHY, UNH, UBER, IEMG, SCHE, GILD, SBUX, PZC, V, IAU, IWB, IWM, ADBE, HD, JPM, MCHP, MSI, PCK, ACWV, EFAV, IJH, IUSG, LGLV, VGK, BAC, CME, ETN, EA, LRCX, LOW, WDAY, ABBV, FSKR, FSZ, HYLB, PHO, PRF, VIG, ADM, HON, HUM, MCD, MDT, MRK, PEP, BX, ANET, PSTG, TTD, ILPT, EEMS, EFA, MOO, SCHF, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, USMV, VWO, AEP, ADP, CSX, CPT, CSCO, CMCSA, EL, HEP, ICE, MDLZ, MAS, MET, MS, ORCL, PG, PEG, TROW, SHOP, PYPL, BL, AYX, GH, WORK, ZI, FNDA, FNDE, PXF, SCHA, SOXX, VB, VTEB, CB, ALL, BIIB, BMY, CVS, COF, CHKP, C, KO, CAG, LLY, ENB, EPD, GD, INTG, NEM, NKE, PENN, PFE, BKNG, WBA, WFC, YUM, ET, FFC, BSL, TSLA, NXPI, PSX, OTEL, TWTR, TWLO, LW, DELL, CARR, OTIS, FROG, SNOW, U, ASAN, CQQQ, FNDF, FNDX, ICF, PRFZ, SCHB, SCHC, SCHH, SPIP, XSD, AMGN, ADSK, BA, CWT, CSGP, DD, EOG, XOM, FDX, GE, GS, ING, VTRS, PTN, RMD, TTEK, WAB, WMT, MUC, MYC, MCA, PCQ, AWK, OCSL, NOW, ESPR, OCSI, FPL, OCUL, CC, MRAM, GDS, SWCH, SPOT, TLRY, PDD, REZI, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, SUMO, PLTR, BNDX, EBND, EMLC, ESGD, ESGE, EWX, IWS, LQD, PXH, SCHD, SUSA, USRT, VBR, VDE, VNQI, VOE, VSS, VTIP, VWOB, XAR, XLE, XLF, XLV, XOP,

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,884 shares, 50.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 199,628 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 106,718 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 67,745 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 36,186 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85%

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $382.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 159.81%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $109.23, with an estimated average price of $92.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1005.36%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $27.13, with an estimated average price of $25.62.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $63.14, with an estimated average price of $59.19.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.24.