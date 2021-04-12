Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Mondelez International Inc

Investment company Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Mondelez International Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, GOOG, COST, TMO, BLK, ADBE, INTU, AVGO, SPY, GOOGL, SHW, BKNG, NFLX, VBK, MELI, BABA, TEAM, IJH, NXPI, NOW, IWN, ACN, TDOC, FDX, GPN, VTI, VUG, AWK, EQIX, SAP, GNRC, ZTS, NBIX, CMG, IVV, IJR, ABT, ITW, TSM, MCD, IBB, BA, DEO, GS, PODD, CCI, SBUX, SHOP, TWLO, ADP, LMT, ETSY, SE, UPS, IWP, IWS, LQD, USFD, EMR, CRWD, BNTX, HEDJ, MKC, UNP, UBER, IJJ, FVRR, CP, VZ, EBS, PRFZ, SHY, AMAT, CTAS, IWR, LOW, SKM, ABBV, DOCU, SI, CME, D, SWKS, IEV, DLR, TRV, TXN, ASHR, HYG, SHYG, USFR, APD, EXC, MGA, PLUG, DWX, IWO, VNQ, AMGN, BDX, BRK.B, DHI, NVDA, TNC, WCC, ZEN, MSGS, BIPC, AGG, EWJ, MUB, ASML, CSCO, DAR, DKS, NICE, DMTK, DELL, ARNC, JNK, VGK, T, AVB, MAN, UL, RGA, LEA, MPC, QSR, PYPL, WH, PGNY, USMV, VBR, VEA, VEU, QCOM, SLG, AER, LULU, ULTA, AMRC, AY, ABNB, MINT, PFF,
- Added Positions: HD, HON, MSFT, BAC, JPM, DIS, ATUS, KBR, APO, CB, MMYT, PEP, CVX, IEFA, PTON, JMIA, PSTH, STNE, SMPL, MBB, RTX, MRVL, JNJ, USHY, IEMG, TMUS, PG, NTR, EW, SCHW, SPLK, YNDX, FRC, WM, MRK, CIEN, GOVT,
- Reduced Positions: GWRE, TTWO, MDLZ, AAPL, IWD, ICE, KRNT, RUN, EFA, IEUR, TJX, DXJ, XOM,
- Sold Out: KNX, NLOK,
For the details of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,775 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 134,409 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,904 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,897 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,004 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $475.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 7,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $807.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $506.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Reduced: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 50.51%. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC still held 6,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC still held 29,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.
