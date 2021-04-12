Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Micron Technology Inc, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Enova International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

Investment company Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Micron Technology Inc, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Qualcomm Inc, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Enova International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Costamare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owns 130 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TLT, GGN, LYG, GILD, FE, BP, XBI, MRK, PFO, LMT, FINX, AMRC, AGPPF, HD, KRE, MSGE, DEM, LIT, MGM, PRU, SO, APH, IBM, AMAT, PMM, KGC, RIG, DLNG,
- Added Positions: MU, QCOM, VZ, MSFT, PFE, BA, T, SDIV, AAPL, MS, PG, BMY, GMLP, EIX, COST, DELL, BIDU, NFLX, AMZN, CSCO, ORCL, FB, C, ROKU, PYPL, JNJ, PEP, SIL, PLTR, AVGO, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: PPLT, CMRE, LULU, VERI, SLV, HPF, EBAY, SB, GSL, LPG, GOGL, SBSW, GLD, PFF, TGP, BABA, BAC, PSX, GDX, SCHX, ARWR, MA, DVYE, TSLA, CMRX, MCD, ENPH, SBUX, SCHV, LTPZ, TWTR, PM, MSD, LKNCY, PSEC, DIS, NVDA, ABBV, AOD,
- Sold Out: ENVA, ZBRA, SRPT, ANTM, EMF, XPEV, CRWD, VIAC, FEI, IAU, ELVT, GNK, MPC, KHC, BYND, GDXJ, KBH, AWF, XOM, COP, NAVI, MCK, WFC, ZNGA, EDIV, AEF, KNOP, CPLP, MXF, NML, GER, MRO, SMM, LUMN, PAA, FSM, GASS, OSG, GLOG, NAT, HPE, BLGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,037 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,493 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,221 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,078 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,411 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 379,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 558,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 220.32%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 21,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 21,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 36,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 152.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Enova International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.Sold Out: Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The sale prices were between $18.6 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.71.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.
