Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Parsley Energy Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Spirit Of America Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Signature Bank, sells TC Pipelines LP, Parsley Energy Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, USA Compression Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spirit Of America Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 227 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MPLX LP (MPLX) - 556,466 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 584,399 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 120,590 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 750,744 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 512,282 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $178.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 1151.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 222.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Signature Bank by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $268.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 42.5%. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 138,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 96.51%. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $17.96, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in USA Compression Partners LP by 25.13%. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 181,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 41.69%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 17,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 48.21%. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $435.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spirit Of America Management Corp reduced to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 31.38%. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Spirit Of America Management Corp still held 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.