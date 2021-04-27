Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Farmer Bros Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Investment company Ridgewood Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Farmer Bros Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PetMed Express Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FARM, PETS, NOC, CTXS, LMT, TDS, BKH, IEFA, PRGO, FAT, SCHD, CBOE, POR, SNN, MS, GRFS, HII, NKX, ICVT, RLI, IEF, VGSH, IFF, SCHR, ACU, EA, CMBS, C, ALL, NAC, NLOK, SPOT, INGR, GSY, BKNG, SCHO, MINT, ANTM, TWTR, CDW, RPRX, SAP, L, MXIM, VXUS, TSN, SCHF, EELV, MUB, PM, MTBC, XSLV,

FARM, PETS, NOC, CTXS, LMT, TDS, BKH, IEFA, PRGO, FAT, SCHD, CBOE, POR, SNN, MS, GRFS, HII, NKX, ICVT, RLI, IEF, VGSH, IFF, SCHR, ACU, EA, CMBS, C, ALL, NAC, NLOK, SPOT, INGR, GSY, BKNG, SCHO, MINT, ANTM, TWTR, CDW, RPRX, SAP, L, MXIM, VXUS, TSN, SCHF, EELV, MUB, PM, MTBC, XSLV, Added Positions: VOO, KMB, VB, GSK, VONV, PEP, EBAY, INTC, VO, VZ, GILD, HBI, QQQ, D, GD, PFE, BIV, FLRN, VOT, ONEQ, IJH, ABM, MRK, SPIP, BSV, LQD, NTES, KO, RTX, VMBS, MMM, AFL, WBA, VCSH, DGX, PRU, CAH, AMGN, MFIN, MCK, MSM, DUK, CSCO, ABBV, FB, SABR, BDX, IBM, HGBL, VSS, TREC, SQ,

VOO, KMB, VB, GSK, VONV, PEP, EBAY, INTC, VO, VZ, GILD, HBI, QQQ, D, GD, PFE, BIV, FLRN, VOT, ONEQ, IJH, ABM, MRK, SPIP, BSV, LQD, NTES, KO, RTX, VMBS, MMM, AFL, WBA, VCSH, DGX, PRU, CAH, AMGN, MFIN, MCK, MSM, DUK, CSCO, ABBV, FB, SABR, BDX, IBM, HGBL, VSS, TREC, SQ, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, QCOM, VTI, AMZN, SPLV, GS, USMV, AAPL, UPS, SBUX, NVDA, VCIT, XOM, SCHW, MSFT, MKL, AMT, CMCSA, GOOGL, ACN, O, HD, PYPL, MNR, BAC, AGG, ABT, JNJ, VT, BMY, BIDU, GWW, ETN, CSX, VIG, GOOG, CB, XMLV, USB, AX, STZ, DE, KMI, T, OZK, MDT, WSR, QRHC, DFS, WBS, ORCL, SYK, LYB, HCI, CLI, EMR, EEMV, WM, AXP, BNS, UMH,

BRK.B, QCOM, VTI, AMZN, SPLV, GS, USMV, AAPL, UPS, SBUX, NVDA, VCIT, XOM, SCHW, MSFT, MKL, AMT, CMCSA, GOOGL, ACN, O, HD, PYPL, MNR, BAC, AGG, ABT, JNJ, VT, BMY, BIDU, GWW, ETN, CSX, VIG, GOOG, CB, XMLV, USB, AX, STZ, DE, KMI, T, OZK, MDT, WSR, QRHC, DFS, WBS, ORCL, SYK, LYB, HCI, CLI, EMR, EEMV, WM, AXP, BNS, UMH, Sold Out: SCHB, XLNX, CHL, FDX, IWF, SNA, CHE, PBCT, IWD, VIAC, EV, WFC, PEG, EEM, ATVI, PINS, SLB, ALB, CRM, EFA, HOPE, V, PDCO, JCI, CAT, TLT, BG, VOD, STT, GLD, MSBI,

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,480 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 58,016 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.47% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 34,415 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,255 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.96% Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,399 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.004600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $338.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 490.47%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 75.08%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 141.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.