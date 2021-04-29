Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: WD5A,
- Added Positions: WMB, TWTR, DISH, FB, BRK.B, BOX, WMT, MA, SPR, AZRX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, LMT, MERC, T, AVLR, JEF, DISCA, HUN, CCJ, GSAT, MPC,
- Sold Out: MET, VIAC, BABA, CNI, MKC, MSGE, WM, XAR, ZTS, ALB, ROK, AWK, MS, MTN, SHYG, EXC, MMC, IVV, DXCM, FCX, WCN, CIT, CSX, MMP, SPG, NRG, OKE, BUD, IQV, IEFA, SPSB, FDX, MLM, MCD, VLO, ERC, GSBD, CRSP, AZN, BAC, CSCO, INTC, PRU, UNP, UPS, GM, JD, TDOC, IYH, SLV, CME, KO, DLR, PFE, TD, NXJ, HZNP, CARR, IGIB, DVN, ATCO, RDS.B, ORBC, HHC, GWPH, LGF.A, AGG, DVY, ESGE, ESGU, IEMG, IWF, MBB, QUAL, USMV, VOO, ACN, ADBE, BLK, CLX, ETN, MPW, RY, FRA, EXG, BGB, CZR, TLRY, FSR, DLS, EMLP, FPE, HEDJ, HYLS, IJR, IWD, IXN, NEAR, SIZE, VEU, VGK, VGT, VIG, VO, VPL, VYM, XLF, MMM, AMT, AMP, NLY, TFC, BA, CMCSA, COP, CR, DEO, D, ECL, ENB, GE, GSK, GOOGL, IBM, MDLZ, LOW, MDT, VTRS, NVDA, NGG, ORLY, OHI, PH, LIN, RRC, RSG, SBUX, SU, TJX, TSM, TXN, TMO, RTX, UNH, VFC, WAB, EBAY, CMU, VKQ, CIF, BIP, KL, GER, BST, ALC, NVST, OTIS, BIPC, DEM, EWJ, GXC, IXJ, PBS, TAN, XLE, XLRE,
For the details of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merrion+investment+management+co%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,808 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 155,690 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,266 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.48%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 349,765 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 187,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 110.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 707.76%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Box Inc (BOX)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in AzurRx BioPharma Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.82 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.931100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. Also check out:
1. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC keeps buying