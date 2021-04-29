Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merrion+investment+management+co%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,808 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 155,690 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,266 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.48%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 349,765 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 187,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 110.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 707.76%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Box Inc (BOX)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in AzurRx BioPharma Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.82 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.931100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. Also check out:

1. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider