Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: WD5A,

WD5A, Added Positions: WMB, TWTR, DISH, FB, BRK.B, BOX, WMT, MA, SPR, AZRX,

WMB, TWTR, DISH, FB, BRK.B, BOX, WMT, MA, SPR, AZRX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, LMT, MERC, T, AVLR, JEF, DISCA, HUN, CCJ, GSAT, MPC,

AAPL, SPY, LMT, MERC, T, AVLR, JEF, DISCA, HUN, CCJ, GSAT, MPC, Sold Out: MET, VIAC, BABA, CNI, MKC, MSGE, WM, XAR, ZTS, ALB, ROK, AWK, MS, MTN, SHYG, EXC, MMC, IVV, DXCM, FCX, WCN, CIT, CSX, MMP, SPG, NRG, OKE, BUD, IQV, IEFA, SPSB, FDX, MLM, MCD, VLO, ERC, GSBD, CRSP, AZN, BAC, CSCO, INTC, PRU, UNP, UPS, GM, JD, TDOC, IYH, SLV, CME, KO, DLR, PFE, TD, NXJ, HZNP, CARR, IGIB, DVN, ATCO, RDS.B, ORBC, HHC, GWPH, LGF.A, AGG, DVY, ESGE, ESGU, IEMG, IWF, MBB, QUAL, USMV, VOO, ACN, ADBE, BLK, CLX, ETN, MPW, RY, FRA, EXG, BGB, CZR, TLRY, FSR, DLS, EMLP, FPE, HEDJ, HYLS, IJR, IWD, IXN, NEAR, SIZE, VEU, VGK, VGT, VIG, VO, VPL, VYM, XLF, MMM, AMT, AMP, NLY, TFC, BA, CMCSA, COP, CR, DEO, D, ECL, ENB, GE, GSK, GOOGL, IBM, MDLZ, LOW, MDT, VTRS, NVDA, NGG, ORLY, OHI, PH, LIN, RRC, RSG, SBUX, SU, TJX, TSM, TXN, TMO, RTX, UNH, VFC, WAB, EBAY, CMU, VKQ, CIF, BIP, KL, GER, BST, ALC, NVST, OTIS, BIPC, DEM, EWJ, GXC, IXJ, PBS, TAN, XLE, XLRE,

Investment company Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Williams Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,808 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 155,690 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,266 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.48% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 349,765 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 187,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 110.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 707.76%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in AzurRx BioPharma Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.82 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.931100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.