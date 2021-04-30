Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: PLTR, FNV, DDM, GSBD, AKAM, RGLD, WPM, PSK, VTRS, GDX, KSU, SLV, PH, NG, ESGD, RCL, MPLX, KGC, FLO, SPDW, CMI, CTAS, SPEM, SPYD, APRN, CRSP, NTLA, EMB, UA, BOX, SAND, FOX, ZM, WORK, VNT, IGIB, DNP, HACK, PDBC, VSS, SONY, ASML, A, CE, FDX, HSBC, WELL, SVC, LPL, LTC, NYCB, PAA, SNN, LYB, SO, STLD, TSM, UAA, VTR, TX, DHY, PLD, CHY, CSQ, KYN, EXG,
- Added Positions: DOL, DLN, EFG, DES, MDYG, DNL, ICVT, SPYV, SLYV, AAPL, QCOM, DWM, SCHD, SLYG, SPYG, MSFT, CWB, PFE, BSCM, BIIB, ILMN, BAC, BMY, BSCL, PFF, UNP, XOM, NSC, XYL, GOOG, TIP, NKE, PYPL, MUB, GLW, ERIC, F, SNY, ZBH, FB, VNQ, VTV, VWO, T, AEE, KO, COST, EPD, IBM, INTC, MDLZ, MCK, MET, NVDA, SBUX, SYK, TMO, WMT, EBAY, V, PM, TSLA, ABBV, CGC, DOW, CTVA, ARKK, GLD, IJK, IYW, VBR, VCR, AFL, APD, MO, AIG, AMP, ADM, AJG, AZN, BLK, CAT, LUMN, CSCO, C, DXC, CCI, DUK, EMN, EMR, FNLC, GD, HPQ, HON, HBAN, IP, LMT, MDT, MS, PNC, PPL, NTR, PRU, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SIRI, TGT, TEF, USB, RTX, VLO, WPC, WAB, WFC, ET, TMUS, KMI, BABA, KHC, PRSP, CARR, OTIS, DVY, HYLB, PCY, RWO, SPLG, SPSM, USMV, VB, VIGI, VO, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: PAYX, NEE, VTI, IWM, CVX, IJT, MRK, PSX, VEA, PEP, AMZN, IVV, QQQ, BNDX, BND, ROKU, GOOGL, AEP, BP, IJS, IJR, IGE, HWM, SLY, ED, DDD, NQP, UIS, FAST, FCX, ORCL, SCHF, VXF, IJH, AGG, EDIT, CC, TRV, ENB,
- Sold Out: VIA, BBN, ISSC, MNTX, OXM, FIZZ, LYTS, EPM, OEG, NGG, SMP, TISI, DUC, EMD, PDM, EV, TURN, TRGP, PRTA, AMC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,056 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,238 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 76,133 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,262 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
- Incyte Corp (INCY) - 65,533 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $140.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.553500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 732.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 111,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 271.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47.Sold Out: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in LSI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $8.09 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.32.Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $51.77.Sold Out: Manitex International Inc (MNTX)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Manitex International Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $6.95.Sold Out: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. The sale prices were between $5.87 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.39.
