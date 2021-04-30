Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: PLTR, FNV, DDM, GSBD, AKAM, RGLD, WPM, PSK, VTRS, GDX, KSU, SLV, PH, NG, ESGD, RCL, MPLX, KGC, FLO, SPDW, CMI, CTAS, SPEM, SPYD, APRN, CRSP, NTLA, EMB, UA, BOX, SAND, FOX, ZM, WORK, VNT, IGIB, DNP, HACK, PDBC, VSS, SONY, ASML, A, CE, FDX, HSBC, WELL, SVC, LPL, LTC, NYCB, PAA, SNN, LYB, SO, STLD, TSM, UAA, VTR, TX, DHY, PLD, CHY, CSQ, KYN, EXG,

PLTR, FNV, DDM, GSBD, AKAM, RGLD, WPM, PSK, VTRS, GDX, KSU, SLV, PH, NG, ESGD, RCL, MPLX, KGC, FLO, SPDW, CMI, CTAS, SPEM, SPYD, APRN, CRSP, NTLA, EMB, UA, BOX, SAND, FOX, ZM, WORK, VNT, IGIB, DNP, HACK, PDBC, VSS, SONY, ASML, A, CE, FDX, HSBC, WELL, SVC, LPL, LTC, NYCB, PAA, SNN, LYB, SO, STLD, TSM, UAA, VTR, TX, DHY, PLD, CHY, CSQ, KYN, EXG, Added Positions: DOL, DLN, EFG, DES, MDYG, DNL, ICVT, SPYV, SLYV, AAPL, QCOM, DWM, SCHD, SLYG, SPYG, MSFT, CWB, PFE, BSCM, BIIB, ILMN, BAC, BMY, BSCL, PFF, UNP, XOM, NSC, XYL, GOOG, TIP, NKE, PYPL, MUB, GLW, ERIC, F, SNY, ZBH, FB, VNQ, VTV, VWO, T, AEE, KO, COST, EPD, IBM, INTC, MDLZ, MCK, MET, NVDA, SBUX, SYK, TMO, WMT, EBAY, V, PM, TSLA, ABBV, CGC, DOW, CTVA, ARKK, GLD, IJK, IYW, VBR, VCR, AFL, APD, MO, AIG, AMP, ADM, AJG, AZN, BLK, CAT, LUMN, CSCO, C, DXC, CCI, DUK, EMN, EMR, FNLC, GD, HPQ, HON, HBAN, IP, LMT, MDT, MS, PNC, PPL, NTR, PRU, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SIRI, TGT, TEF, USB, RTX, VLO, WPC, WAB, WFC, ET, TMUS, KMI, BABA, KHC, PRSP, CARR, OTIS, DVY, HYLB, PCY, RWO, SPLG, SPSM, USMV, VB, VIGI, VO, VUG,

PAYX, NEE, VTI, IWM, CVX, IJT, MRK, PSX, VEA, PEP, AMZN, IVV, QQQ, BNDX, BND, ROKU, GOOGL, AEP, BP, IJS, IJR, IGE, HWM, SLY, ED, DDD, NQP, UIS, FAST, FCX, ORCL, SCHF, VXF, IJH, AGG, EDIT, CC, TRV, ENB, Sold Out: VIA, BBN, ISSC, MNTX, OXM, FIZZ, LYTS, EPM, OEG, NGG, SMP, TISI, DUC, EMD, PDM, EV, TURN, TRGP, PRTA, AMC,

Investment company Key Financial Inc Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells Paychex Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Key Financial Inc owns 747 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,056 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,238 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 76,133 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,262 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 65,533 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $140.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.553500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 732.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 111,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 271.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in LSI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $8.09 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $51.77.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Manitex International Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $6.95.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. The sale prices were between $5.87 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.39.