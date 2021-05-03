Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: FOCS, MU, QYLD, PLD, BK, EW, GRMN, HSIC, LEG, PRU, LSI, TGT, APO, QRVO, EEM,

FOCS, MU, QYLD, PLD, BK, EW, GRMN, HSIC, LEG, PRU, LSI, TGT, APO, QRVO, EEM, Added Positions: LBRDK, AGG, ISTB, AMZN, CRM, PANW, MSFT, SO, AMT, VWO, FB, JNJ, UNP, COST, DG, SPOT, AMGN, DE, GOOGL, ATVI, V, TXN, QCOM, CMI, DHR, EA, BAC, NEE, CMCSA, SCHW, VZ, RTX, SHW, PYPL, NKE, AON, MDT, RSP, MKL, TFC, CVS, IJH, IWM, WMT, DUK, MMM, PFE, LMT, NFLX, XLB, MO, VTI, SCHF, IRM, NLY, CNR, AMJ, AVGO, SE, O, DSL, JQC,

LBRDK, AGG, ISTB, AMZN, CRM, PANW, MSFT, SO, AMT, VWO, FB, JNJ, UNP, COST, DG, SPOT, AMGN, DE, GOOGL, ATVI, V, TXN, QCOM, CMI, DHR, EA, BAC, NEE, CMCSA, SCHW, VZ, RTX, SHW, PYPL, NKE, AON, MDT, RSP, MKL, TFC, CVS, IJH, IWM, WMT, DUK, MMM, PFE, LMT, NFLX, XLB, MO, VTI, SCHF, IRM, NLY, CNR, AMJ, AVGO, SE, O, DSL, JQC, Reduced Positions: D, IGSB, SPY, VXF, BSV, DIA, WFC, DGRW, MAR, ORCL, BKNG, MA, KO, OTIS, IVV, CARR, BABA, XLU, PG, IDV, DGRO, MRK, HDV, CLX, IDXX, DEO, BAX, GD, FDX, FIS, CL, BMY, IEFA, AFL, MBB, SCHE, SHM, AYI, SPYG, VIG, VUG, ABT, VYM, CB, CVX, CSCO, ITW, DD, CTVA, LLY, PSX, EQR, ET, TRV, GIS, GPC, NSC, HON, MDLZ, KMB,

D, IGSB, SPY, VXF, BSV, DIA, WFC, DGRW, MAR, ORCL, BKNG, MA, KO, OTIS, IVV, CARR, BABA, XLU, PG, IDV, DGRO, MRK, HDV, CLX, IDXX, DEO, BAX, GD, FDX, FIS, CL, BMY, IEFA, AFL, MBB, SCHE, SHM, AYI, SPYG, VIG, VUG, ABT, VYM, CB, CVX, CSCO, ITW, DD, CTVA, LLY, PSX, EQR, ET, TRV, GIS, GPC, NSC, HON, MDLZ, KMB, Sold Out: VTRS, MTCH, LYFT,

Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Viatris Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 501,189 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 618,666 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,644 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,818 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,321 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 141,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.542500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 4989.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $163.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 80,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $350.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.