Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Viatris Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 501,189 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 618,666 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,644 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,818 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,321 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 141,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.542500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 4989.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $163.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 80,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $350.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiduciary Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Fiduciary Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiduciary Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiduciary Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiduciary Group LLC keeps buying
