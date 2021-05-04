Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: VZ, ZNGA, SBAC, BCEI, BCEI, FIBK,

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Zynga Inc, Humana Inc, sells TJX Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, JPMorgan Chase, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management. As of 2021Q1, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 142 stocks with a total value of $24.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,798,266 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 6,064,293 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,719,647 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 15,875,539 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 12,573,402 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,161,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,907,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 444,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 197,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 197,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 81,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 114.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,600,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1868.64%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,267,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Humana Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $462.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,124,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,975,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,720,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,413,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $16.49.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 559,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 27.07%. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 6,453,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,144,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 42.91%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,000,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 7,980,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 26.84%. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $559.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 276,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.