Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Zynga Inc, Humana Inc, sells TJX Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, JPMorgan Chase, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 142 stocks with a total value of $24.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Diamond Hill Capital 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diamond+hill+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diamond Hill Capital
  1. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,798,266 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 6,064,293 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,719,647 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 15,875,539 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 12,573,402 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,161,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,907,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 444,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 197,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 197,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)


Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 81,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 114.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,600,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1868.64%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,267,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Humana Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $462.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,124,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,975,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,720,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,413,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: iStar Inc (STAR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $16.49.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 559,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 27.07%. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 6,453,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,144,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 42.91%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,000,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 7,980,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 26.84%. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $559.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 276,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diamond Hill Capital. Also check out:


Author's Avatar

insider